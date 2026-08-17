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Writing Mentorship
Author Summit 2026
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How Books Can Build a World and Shape a Culture
Joel Miller Talks about his recent book, The Idea Machine
9 hrs ago
•
Nicholas Kotar
22
2
2
How a Real Hero Engages with Enemies (and Ideas) He Hates
Part 4 in a series on how Aragorn provides writers with a template for modern heroes
Aug 13
•
Nicholas Kotar
10
2
2
First Office Hours for Paid Subscribers
Come and ask me whatever you want!
Aug 10
•
Nicholas Kotar
1
2
The Solitude of the King-in-Exile
When writing the perfect hero becomes an exercise in self-help
Aug 4
•
Nicholas Kotar
10
6
2
July 2026
Star Wars, Warhammer, and the "1977 moment"
A recording from Nicholas Kotar's live video
Jul 31
•
Nicholas Kotar
13
3
4
28:14
Before You Can Write a Hero, You Need a Mentor
The unexpected stories that will help you design your hero's perfect mentor figure
Jul 29
•
Nicholas Kotar
20
10
2
How to Write a Hero Like Aragorn
Writing nobility and kingship for an age that believes in neither
Jul 21
•
Nicholas Kotar
26
5
1
What I Wish I'd Known Before Quitting My Day Job(s)
A presentation on how to run a multi-creative professional life
Jul 17
•
Nicholas Kotar
and
Nicole Lyon Roccas
15
1:21:27
Control of story rights, community building, and writing a Subtack with Orna Ross
Facing the truth about traditional publishing and empowers others to tell their stories
Jul 14
•
Nicholas Kotar
and
Orna Ross📚
16
4
42:21
Three Viable Publishing Models for Authors in 2026
An insider's look at the Author-Publisher Master Class, coming next week!
Jul 13
•
Nicholas Kotar
12
2
3
42:24
A Discussion on "Liturgies of the Wild"
Session One of "How to Run a Creating Writing Business Without Selling Your Soul"
Jul 11
•
Nicholas Kotar
and
Martin Shaw
96
3
8
57:35
Thank you for a wonderful author summit!
A recording from Nicholas Kotar's live video
Jul 10
•
Nicholas Kotar
12
1
1
8:23
© 2026 Nicholas Kotar
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