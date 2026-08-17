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July 2026

Star Wars, Warhammer, and the "1977 moment"
A recording from Nicholas Kotar's live video
  Nicholas Kotar
28:14
Before You Can Write a Hero, You Need a Mentor
The unexpected stories that will help you design your hero's perfect mentor figure
  Nicholas Kotar
How to Write a Hero Like Aragorn
Writing nobility and kingship for an age that believes in neither
  Nicholas Kotar
What I Wish I'd Known Before Quitting My Day Job(s)
A presentation on how to run a multi-creative professional life
  Nicholas Kotar and Nicole Lyon Roccas
1:21:27
Control of story rights, community building, and writing a Subtack with Orna Ross
Facing the truth about traditional publishing and empowers others to tell their stories
  Nicholas Kotar and Orna Ross📚
42:21
Three Viable Publishing Models for Authors in 2026
An insider's look at the Author-Publisher Master Class, coming next week!
  Nicholas Kotar
42:24
A Discussion on "Liturgies of the Wild"
Session One of "How to Run a Creating Writing Business Without Selling Your Soul"
  Nicholas Kotar and Martin Shaw
57:35
Thank you for a wonderful author summit!
A recording from Nicholas Kotar's live video
  Nicholas Kotar
8:23
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