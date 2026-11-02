How a Fantasy Author Launched a $20k Cohort

When I first started paying attention to Substack, there were a few people who immediately stood out to me as teachers on the subject of how to run a Substack as a business person. I encountered the Write • Build • Scale people through a pop-up on Substack run by Russell Nohelty and a few other people, including the team behind this publication.

Let’s be honest. The “meta” approach of going on a platform then getting paid to teach others how to use that platform is as old as the internet, and many people in that space are good only within a very narrow sliver of competence. They make their money on a promise, then usually fade away and do something else as soon as it becomes clear that their expertise is limited to a few tricks and hacks.

That’s not the case with Write • Build • Scale . They do really good work, and their approach to teaching is effective and flexible enough for people from different avenues of internet business. I immediately have a few pages’ worth of notes from my first one on one encounter with them, and every subsequent time I’ve either had group coaching sessions or one on ones, I’ve come away with new information to chew on and new approaches to try out.

So when Sinem invited me to do a live about a recent successful launch that I did, I jumped at the chance.

Enjoy our conversation about my author-publisher masterclass, the way I run my author services business, and why trust is becoming a greater currency than knowledge.

And if you’d like to find out more about future launches of my masterclass, check it out here and sign up for a free:

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