Weavers of Story

Weavers of Story

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Domestic Blitz ☦️'s avatar
Domestic Blitz ☦️
3d

Brilliant! And sage advice for us heroes navigating a world of overwhelming polarities. It's impossible to see the shades of grey if you don't try and wrap your mind around the impenetrable blackness and the full glory of the light.

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Jonathan Atchley's avatar
Jonathan Atchley
4d

Lots of good ideas here on how to properly develop a fictional hero, advice that can even be applied to oneself!

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