“Watch” by Andrey Shishkin

Welcome to step four in a series I’m writing on how to write a hero like Aragorn from The Lord of the Rings. As I’ve been writing these posts, you may have noticed that the line between the writer and the hero we write have been blurring a little.

This was not entirely intentional, but I think there’s an important truth in this development. I’ll be sure to talk about it at more length in the final post in this series. So stay tuned for that.

Recap

For those who are just joining us, allow me to recap where we are: Appendix A of The Return of the King is a part of The Lord of the Rings that a lot of people miss, and it’s one of the most fascinating sections because it recounts the making of a hero.

What we learn is that Aragorn undergoes a seven-step process before he becomes the hero we all encounter at the start of The Lord of the Rings. The hero must:

Phase One: The Testing Phase

Find a mentor; Seek solitude; Encounter ideas he/she disagrees with and examine them deeply without forgetting the teachings of the mentor; Find a craft (become skilled with their hands) and expand their lore; Accept their doom (this is a good place to explore the particularities of your secondary world);

Phase Two: The Action Phase

Extend their heart (reforge proper relationships with their community; this is difficult when the community is not in the same stage of the quest the hero is in); and Go on the quest (with a mix of humility and purpose, the hero can transform his life and the lives of others).

Over the past couple of weeks, I’ve been examining each step in depth and looking at how we ourselves can imitate them, either in our personal lives or in the lives of the heroes we write.

Aragorn Goes into Enemy Territory and Tests Hearts

Today, we’re on step three.

After Aragorn decided to embrace his destiny as king, he did something very unexpected. He went out into the darkest, most dangerous places, the places where Sauron reigned, in order to test the hearts of everyone he encountered. He was not afraid of doing this. In fact, it was a necessary step in his becoming the king who could unify divided people in a time of great tribulation.

That means our next step in our hero’s acquisition of resilience and courage isn’t a pleasant one. It means we’re to walk voluntarily into enemy territory. That’s right–after finding a mentor and embracing solitude, we’re entering the danger zone: engaging with ideas we disagree with.

Aragorn went on a physical quest into enemy territory, something you definitely might want to put your hero through

However, this is a step that we might have to put ourselves through first as people, not only as writers. I’m suggesting that we writers might be well served to go on a mental quest into enemy territory.

The Fear of Engaging Enemy Ideas

As society has become more and more polarized over the past several years, especially post COVID, the fear of engaging with ideas we disagree with has only become more pronounced. People in just about any political or religious camp can relate to this. My Christian readers, for example, will probably relate to not wanting to read texts that are anti-Christian or heretical, for fear of contamination.

Now, there’s some nuance here, but there seems to be a bit of magical thinking hidden in this attitude. It isn’t true that if you engage with a dangerous idea you will be affected inevitably and without even realizing it, a kind of curse by association. That seems to me to be a very strange and almost pagan way of thinking.

On the other hand, I do think stories that are antithetical to your worldview can make your heart more empathetic to those worldviews, and that can be a double-edged sword.

Here’s an anecdote to illustrate my point: When “Brokeback Mountain” came out, I was teaching at an Orthodox school in San Francisco, and I was very surprised by how many people in my small Orthodox sphere, after viewing the film, were comfortable expressing opinions about that sort of a lifestyle that they never would have expressed before. While for some viewers the movie no doubt gave them a way to more comfortably espouse ideas they had already harbored in secret, I think something else happened too. What I think happened is what often happens with powerful stories: they enter our hearts and have the power to actually change our minds and even our worldviews.

Am I saying we should not engage with ideas that are antithetical to our worldview because they might change our worldview? Absolutely not. I’m saying we should engage with them, but we should do so understanding the potential danger to our intellectual, emotional, and spiritual life. We have to be honest about the danger. Stories affect hearts.

But a necessary part of becoming a hero is searching out ideas that are different from our own, even ideas we might find to be abhorrent, and decide by a careful, well-thought-out, and protected approach, what the heart of those ideas are.

How do we do this?

What I Learned from Entering Enemy Territory

Personal story time:

Not too long ago, I happened across an article by a Black author named Phenderson Djéli Clark. The article was posted on his blog, “Thoughts of a Disgruntled Haradrim”. (The title of his blog makes the Aragorn parallel of encountering someone you disagree with even more apt!) Clark associated himself with the Haradrim, a people largely under Sauron’s sway, not because he wants to say he’s aligned with Sauron but because he sees Tolkien as a closet racist who lumped dark-skinned people into Sauron’s camp because of their skin color. (An arguable point at best, I think, but again, the whole point of today is to engage with different ideas.)

At any rate, Phenderson Djéli Clark wrote an article about the history of blackface in popular culture. It was a fascinating article about an era of American history I knew very little about, and I got sucked into it. I knew I was in enemy territory because I know Clark does not share my worldview in most things; he made that quite clear in both the name and the about section of his blog.

And yet, there was so much in his article that challenged me, and so much in his article that was appealing to me. His heart is good. I had to decide how much to filter out and how careful to be in engaging with his ideas. Yes, engaging ideas we disagree with presents a real danger. But the benefit can outweigh the risks. I can tell you that, if I had not been willing to enter into Clark’s rather dark view of the world (dark in the sense that he sees enemies in a lot of places, historically where they definitely were and sometimes in places they weren’t [I don’t think Tolkien was Clark’s enemy]), I would never have read the works of N.K. Jemisin.

N.K. Jemisin is a very liberal-leaning person whose worldview I do not espouse, and that worldview does come across in some of her novels. Yet she also wrote The Broken Earth Trilogy, which is quite possibly the greatest fantasy trilogy of the last fifty years. There are things that happen in these books that I find to be disgusting and abhorrent, and so without reading Clark, I would never have finished the series. Thanks to Clark, I ploughed through and found Jemisin’s overall story about how the self-sacrificial love of a mother and her child can literally and figuratively move mountains to be incredibly profound and deep. (That’s one of the best messages you could ever get from fiction, and one we desperately need to swallow up whole right now.) And I never would have gotten that had I approached Jemisin’s work with a critical eye and viewed her as an “enemy.”

Looking into anti-racism, which I have been forced to do largely because of the astounding response to racism and anti-racism in popular media, I was further surprised and utterly delighted to find voices like Glenn Loury and John McWhorter, incredible men who are much more intelligent than I and who absolutely refuse to kowtow to prevailing postmodern attitudes about race and critical theory.

Again, I would not have found these voices if I had not chosen to go deep into anti-racism as an idea and search it out. By doing that, I found some of its most trenchant critics and some of the most intelligent and interesting things that can be said about it.

If you’d like to learn more on how to life a writer’s life creatively and how to craft a beautiful story, but do it with a group of other writers one their way to publication, join my online community of writers today:

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A Caveat

I want to note something important: I have committed to exploring ideas I disagree with only because I steep myself in the teachings and writings of my mentors and because I regularly make a point of going deep into solitude to assess my own spiritual and intellectual health, which are prerequisites to venturing into dangerous territory.

Vasilissa the Beautiful

Surprise surprise, I’d like to present a Russian fairy tale that gives us some amazing insight into how to deal with the heart of darkness in ideas we fear to encounter, and maybe even find something useful in the process.

This story is called Vasilisa the Beautiful. It has little to do with engaging with ideas that are not your own, but it has everything to do with the fear of engaging with the unknown (the unknown often being personified by Baba Yaga).

Here’s a little excerpt in which we meet three girls, two ugly and bad, one beautiful and good; they are hard at work when their candle starts to flicker and go out:

“One of the girls took some scissors to cut the wick, but instead, she put the candle out. It seemed to be by accident, but actually, she had been told to do it by her mother.

‘What will we do now?’ the girls said. ‘There’s no fire anywhere in the house, but we haven’t finished our work! Someone will have to go get fire from Baba Yaga!’

The first girl quickly said, ‘I won’t go, I can see by the light of the moon as it reflects off my needles.’

The second girl quickly answered, ‘I won’t go either, I can see by the light of the stars as they reflect on my darning needle.’

And both of them turned on Vasilissa: ‘You have to go! Go and get fire from Baba Yaga!’

Vasilissa went into her closet, put her own dinner in front of the doll [a talking doll she got from her deceased mother], and said, ‘Here you go, dolly, eat my dinner and listen to my sorrow. They’re sending me out to get fire from Baba Yaga! She’ll eat me!’

The doll ate her dinner, and her eyes sparkled like two candles.

‘Don’t be afraid, Vasilissa!’ she answered. ‘Go on, only keep me with you always. Nothing will happen to you, even at Baba Yaga’s.’”

What’s happening here? Fear is a reality when we think of encountering the dark (ideas we think are dangerous or antithetical to our worldview). How do we deal with that fear? Well, the story says 1) don’t run away from it and 2) you need to have the blessing of your parent. For us, this means we need to go into intellectual contest equipped with the support and training of our mentor. This is why it’s important not to do so before we have a very strong grounding in our own worldview. If we don’t have this, and if we encounter stories that move the heart and that are not good for us, we will be in danger.

What next? Well, here’s what happens to Vasilissa after she goes into the forest and actually encounters Baba Yaga:

“Vasilissa screwed up her courage and came up to Baba Yaga, bowing deeply to the ground, and said, ‘It’s me, grandmother! My stepmother’s daughters sent me to get fire from you.’

‘Very well,’ said Baba Yaga. ‘I know those girls. Come and live with me for a bit, and do some work for me. Then I’ll give you some fire. But if not, then I’ll eat you.’”

Vasilissa bows deeply, encountering her fear with both respect and courage. What is the response? Baba Yaga gives Vasilissa grudging respect and reminds her that, if Vasilissa is to come out alive, she must work hard. For us, this means we have to actually engage in intellectual exercise when we’re entering enemy territory. And then, maybe the idea will give us what we need. But if we engage without being ready or without having the proper posture, the idea might eat us.

After passing through the first test with a night of difficult work, Vasilissa is given a gift by Baba Yaga. This is the gift we all receive when we overcome the first hurdle of encountering hard ideas. Let us read on:

“By evening, Vasilissa prepared a gorgeous dinner and sat there, waiting for Baba Yaga. As soon as the black rider rode by, darkness fell, then the skulls’ eyes [around Baba Yaga’s house] started to glow. The trees creaked, the leaves crunched, and here comes Baba Yaga. Vasilissa came out to greet her.

‘Is everything done?’ asked Baba Yaga.

‘Come and see, grandmother!’ said Vasilissa.

Baba Yaga looked around, grumbled a bit, because she had nothing to get mad at, [and ate].”

Later, we get this exchange:

“‘Why are you standing there and saying nothing to me?’ asked Baba Yaga. ‘Are you a mute?’

‘I don’t dare say anything,’ answered Vasilissa, ‘but if you allow it, I’d like to ask you about a few things.’

‘Ask away! But not every question leads to good answers. If you know too much, you’ll get old faster!’

‘I only wanted to ask, … who’s the black rider who rode past me at your gates, grandmother?’

‘That’s my dark night. They’re all my faithful servants.’

Vasilissa remembered the three pairs of hands, but said nothing else.

‘Why aren’t you asking anything else?’ asked Baba Yaga.

‘What do you expect?’ answered Vasilissa. ‘You yourself said if I know too much, I’ll get old faster!’

‘It’s a good thing,’ said Baba Yaga, ‘that you only asked about what’s beyond my gates, not within them. I don’t like busybodies, and the over-curious I like to eat! Now I’m going to ask you a question: How do you manage to do all the work I give you?”’

This is a fascinating exchange, because it shows the proper posture for this engagement: Vasilissa doesn’t come in guns blazing. She doesn’t come in insisting on her own way of doing things. If she did, Baba Yaga would eat her. This is the same for us and for our heroes. If they don’t come in with the posture of humble respect, with a willingness to actually listen and assess later, then nothing will come out of the important step of entering the heart of darkness, to be tested, and we might actually be eaten in the process.

Something else that’s really interesting is that, because Vasilissa assumed this posture of respect, Baba Yaga begins to ask Vasilissa questions. At that point, they have a conversation. With the right approach, the hero in our story can move from just listening to an opposing ideology to also enjoying a mutual exchange in which the two sides can share deep convictions about the world.

But there’s more. Vasilissa notices the three hands Baba Yaga has that do work for her. But Vasilissa chooses not to ask about these hands. Why? This shows us we should not be constantly open when we are engaging with a dangerous idea. Baba Yaga commends Vasilissa’s wisdom in not asking and says Vasilissa would have been eaten if she had been overly curious. In other words, our heroes shouldn’t cede too much ground or over-extend, leaving themselves open and vulnerable.

This is how we (and our heroes) should engage–carefully asking, respectfully listening, giving (but only a little), and taking (but not too much). If we do that well, the story tells us what ends up happening. Vasilissa gets the gift of fire, and then:

“Vasilissa ran home, her path lit by the glowing eyes of the skull. Finally, on the evening of the following day, she arrived home. As she approached, she thought about tossing the skull away. ‘They probably managed to find some fire on their own,’ she thought her herself. But then, the skull started to talk to her.

‘Don’t toss me away. Take me to your stepmother!’

She looked at her stepmother’s house, and seeing not a single fire lit in any window, decided to bring the skull. For the first time ever, they met her kindly and said that for all the days since she had left, they had no fire in their house. They couldn’t manage to so much as catch a spark, and everyone who brought them fire couldn’t bring anything past the threshold. It immediately went out!

They brought the skull into the living room, and the eyes on the skull started to stare at the stepmother and stepsisters, so intensely, it was like they were on fire! They tried hiding, but it didn’t matter. No matter where they went, the eyes followed them everywhere. By the morning, the eyes had burned them down completely to ash. Only Vasilissa remained untouched.

That morning, Vasilissa buried the skull in the earth, locked the house, and went into the city.”

Fire is useful, but a skull on fire indicates magic, which means we have to be careful about how we use what we’re given because it can endanger not only ourselves, but also others. (Now it’s important to note that Vasilissa does use the fire properly: her stepmother and stepsisters have been rotten to her. It isn’t vindictive for her to simply bring the fire they asked for; the comeuppance comes because of the power of the idea, not because of Vasilissa’s intention.)

The Gift and the Danger

Even if we emerge from our encounter unscathed, the ideas we’ve gained still have the power to burn those who are not ready to accept them. So be aware that ideas can kill others and not just yourself. The best thing you can do is use the wisdom you’ve gained for what’s useful and then bury it again and leave (unless the heart of the idea is good, at which point, you can use it).

This is especially true of your hero, because if the hero becomes too enamored of “enemy ideas” he may become afflicted with a dangerous disease–movie-Aragorn-syndrome. This is a common modern ailment in fiction where the hero is unable to do anything because of crippling self-doubt. “I might become a second Isildur!” movie Aragorn says to himself, refusing to take up the shards of Narsil.

Book Aragorn had no such qualms, precisely because he had done all the work on himself that we’re talking about in this series.

Do yourself and your readers a favor. Do not let your hero fall to movie-Aragorn-syndrome. No one likes movie-Aragorn-syndrome-afflicted heroes.

As so often happens, this fairy tale grants us really interesting insights about how we and the heroes we write should engage different and dangerous ideas: respectfully, courageously, cautiously, and carefully, with the blessing and training of our mentor and the knowledge that comes through solitude. That is how we might win a gift in enemy territory.

But more on that next time.