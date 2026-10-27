Weavers of Story

Weavers of Story

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Peter d’Aoust's avatar
Peter d’Aoust
7h

Is that Rutger Hauer playing Väinämōinen?

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1 reply by Nicholas Kotar
Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
2d

Nicholas, I was interested in Ilyin's thought that an artist cannot summon inspiration whenever he wants. As someone who writes poetry, I recognize that experience. Sometimes the words arrive unexpectedly, and other times nothing comes, however hard you try. I do wonder, though, whether art must always grow out of suffering. I've found that wonder and simple affection can inspire us too.

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