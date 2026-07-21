“Fantasy is a natural human activity. It does not destroy or even insult Reason… for creative Fantasy is founded… on a recognition of fact, but not a slavery to it.”

~ J.R.R. Tolkien, “On Fairy Stories”

Aragorn and Arwen by Matthew Stewart

Back in the days of the pandemic, many of us were floundering, surprised and beaten down by disease and political overreach. We hoped that all it would take would be a bit of resilience to get through and return to something like normal life. But, of course, if the pandemic was anything, it was a revelation that our manner of living was just not good for us, that those we trusted to take care of us care about little other than increasing their power, and that the society and culture we live in is little more than a machine.

So when I did an audio series on resilience and courage in stories, using the life of Aragorn from the appendices of The Lord of the Rings as my model, I thought it was something that would be strictly useful for a specific historical moment.

But then the world kept on getting crazier.

War in Europe for the first time since World War II…

Rioting in the streets and even at the seat of government…

Mistrust (for good reason) of pretty much everyone in power, no matter their political affiliation…

The list goes on…

It’s become increasingly clear that we could all use a few more heroic examples in our own fiction, especially if we believe (as I’ve tried to demonstrate) that the best stories bypass the rational objections of readers to go directly to the heart.

And there are some good reasons to believe that people are ready for more traditional heroes again…

The Odyssey as a Model for Navigating Hardship

As I emerged on the other side of a very large hump in my emotional and spiritual response to the pandemic, I realized that my telling stories had been helpful, not only to my readers and listeners, but also to myself. Sometimes, we storytellers tend to get into preaching mode and forget about the fact that we’re telling stories not only for others, but also for ourselves.

I had been listening to Cal Newport’s “Deep Questions” podcast. Cal Newport is one of my heroes and the author of “Deep Work,” “Digital Minimalism,” and “Slow Productivity,” among others. Cal talked about how, after the initial panic of COVID, many people started to look at the hardship it brought as an opportunity to reset their lives, their work, and their personal relationships. He called this “the deep reset,” using an example from The Odyssey.

Odysseus, after coming home and resetting his house, traveled into the depths of the mainland of Greece, carrying with him an oar, as a sacrifice to Poseidon.

The point here is a bit ambiguous, but in Cal’s telling, it was not enough for Odysseus to complete the heroic journey and return home. It was not enough to rest in the arms of his long-suffering wife after twenty years of war and travail. He needed to fully transform his life into somethign new.

For that to happen, he needed to make an offering to the divine as both a supplication and a peace offering (Poseidon had been spectadcularly opposed to Odysseus throughout his adventures). This required an additional, deeper sacrifice.

In Cal’s words,

“But then — and this is the key to the entire myth — he humbles himself on an inland journey, where he ritually moves beyond the easy comforts of his old life, laying the foundation on which to build something more meaningful.”

Cal goes on to say that there are two stages to dealing with unexpected hardship. If you remember, some people compared the responses to COVID to the stages of grief. I found that interesting but less compelling than Cal’s two-pronged approach. Cal suggested that the first step is simply survival and progress (that’s Odysseus battling through trials on his way home). Then, when you’ve reached a point where you’re no longer constantly reacting to dangerous stimuli, you can, with a mix of humility and purpose, commit to transforming your life into something deeper.

That something deeper is what Cal calls a “deep life.” Cultivating the deep life means not putting energy into shallow, surface concerns but instead investing in the lasting things that will affect you, your family, your community, and your relationship with the divine.

For Cal, the story that brought all of this together was the story of Odysseus. For years now, I’ve looked to another hero as a more contemporary ideal when it comes to writing heroes who are made stronger by trials–Aragorn.

The Making of a Hero: Aragorn in the Appendices

My source material here is The Return of the King, Appendix A, which tells of the lives of Aragorn and Arwen.

Aragorn’s father was killed in what was, effectively, a warzone. Aragorn was two years old. He never knew his father. (Immediately, readers have a connection point: so many young men today go through life either without fathers or with absent fathers. This is a real epidemic.) Aragron’s mother was very young when this happened. She was taken to live in Rivendell with Elrond. Now, we shouldn’t think, just because she was removed from the warzone, that she was having a happy life. Aragorn’s mother is a tragic figure who was never able to overcome the trauma of losing her husband. In fact, she also died quite young.

Aragorn was called Estel, which means “hope.” He did not know his true identity. From his youth, he was basically raised in an atmosphere of Guerilla warfare, and he made his name, even as a teenager, by going out on military raids with the sons of Elrond.

When Aragorn was twenty, Elrond called Aragorn to himself and told Aragorn his true identity as the heir to the kingdom of Westernesse, to Numinor. Elrond gave Aragorn the heirlooms of his kingdom: the ring of Barahir and the shards of Narsil (the sword that belonged to Isildor, who used it to chop off Sauron’s ring). And yet, Elrond did not give Aragorn all the gifts of his kingship. Elrond told Aragorn, “The Sceptre of Annúminas I withhold, for you have yet to earn it.”

This is very interesting. Aragorn has been given his full purpose, but not his full gift. This is because Aragron has not yet fully embraced the reality of the difficulty that has been given to him. That difficulty is constant, unremitting warfare against Sauron and his minions.

And so Aragron becomes a fascinating figure who is given a kingship with no throne. His inheritance is a kingdom that doesn’t exist, a kingdom he must restore without an army. He steps into a life in which he must constantly travel and face the ever-present danger of impending death.

I keep harping on this because writers tend to write heroes who accomplish their goals too quickly and easily. But true heroism is earned on the page. And there is something compelling to the modern reader about a king without a throne. It feels right to modern sensibilities, but it also allows for a true catharsis at the moment when the throne is once again returned to him. So your readers can have their cake and eat it too, as it were.

Here’s how Tolkien did this with Aragorn:

“Then Aragorn took leave lovingly of Elrond; and the next day he said farewell to his mother, and to the house of Elrond, and to Arwen, and he went out into the wild. For nearly thirty years he laboured in the cause against Sauron; and he became a friend of Gandalf the Wise, from whom he gained much wisdom. With him he made many perilous journeys, but as the years wore on he went more often alone. His ways were hard and long, and he became somewhat grim to look upon, unless he chanced to smile; and yet he seemed to Men worthy of honour, as a king that is in exile, when he did not hide his true shape. For he went in many guises, and won renown under many names. He rode in the host of the Rohirrim, and fought for the Lord of Gondor by land and by sea; and then in the hour of victory he passed out of the knowledge of Men of the West, and went alone far into the East and deep into the South, exploring the hearts of Men, both evil and good, and uncovering the plots and devices of the servants of Sauron. Thus he became at last the most hardy of living Men, skilled in their crafts and lore, and was yet more than they; for he was elven-wise, and there was a light in his eyes that when they were kindled few could endure. His face was sad and stern because of the doom that was laid on him, and yet hope dwelt ever in the depths of his heart, from which mirth would arise at times like a spring from the rock.” ~ Appendix A, The Tale of Aragorn and Arwen

7 Concrete Actions Aragorn Took When Facing Hardship

This short section from the life of Aragorn provides an interesting blueprint for the author trying to write a compelling hero narrative in a world that has serious superhero fatigue, and yet yearns for traditional heroes (a point I will be making in some forthcoming posts about Nolan’s Odyssey)

He begins by finding a vetted mentor (Gandalf). He embraces solitude, traveling alone and becoming grim to look at but holding joy deep within. He hides his name and seeks renown under different names, trying the hearts of men he did not know. He goes into perilous realms and looks for both evil and good in men, delving deeply into their hearts. (We often talk about the importance of getting to know people of different races, genders, ideologies, etc. Aragorn did that.) He becomes very skilled in 1) doing things with his hands and 2) learning the lore of both men and elves (elven lore being effectively angelic lore). He accepts the doom laid upon him. And he moves forward. He returns home after thirty years of wandering, sees Arwen again, and renews his vow of love to her.

At this point, Arwen chooses Aragorn and mortality over the immortal life of the elves. Aragorn then does the proper thing and goes to Elrond to relay Arwen’s choice.

I will quote at length here before returning to the seventh and final point, because this is important. We are told:

“When Elrond learned the choice of his daughter, he was silent, though his heart was grieved and found the doom long feared none the easier to endure. “And when Aragorn came again to Rivendell, he called to him, and he said: “‘My son, years come when hope will fade, and beyond them little is clear to me. And now a shadow lies between us. Maybe, it has been appointed so, that by my loss the kingship of Men may be restored. Therefore, though I love you, I say to you: Arwen Undómiel shall not diminish her life’s grace for less cause. She shall not be the bride of any Man less than the King of both Gondor and Arnor. To me then even our victory can bring only sorrow and parting–but to you hope of joy for a while. Alas, my son! I fear that to Arwen the Doom of Men may seem hard at the ending.’ “So it stood afterwards between Elrond and Aragorn, and they spoke no more of this matter; but Aragorn went forth again to danger and toil. And while the world darkened and fear fell on Middle-earth, as the power of Sauron grew and the Barad-dur rose ever taller and stronger, Arwen remained in Rivendell, and when Aragorn was abroad, from afar she watched over him in thought; and in hope she made for him a great and kingly standard, such as only one might display who claimed the lordship of the Numenoreans and the inheritance of Elendil.”

I want to go back and talk about the doom imposed on Aragorn. Elrond tells Aragorn:

“‘Aragorn, Arathorn’s son, Lord of the Dúnedain, listen to me! A great doom awaits you, either to rise above the height of all your fathers since the days of Elendil, or to fall into darkness with all that is left of your kin. Many years of trial lie before you. You shall neither have wife, nor bind any woman to you in troth, until your time comes and you are found worthy of it.’”

After Aragorn’s thirty years of labor, he can go out from his internal and external solitude to his family and community. He is worthy to tell Arwen he loves her and to hear her response saying she will be his wife.

This is wonderful, because it charts for us the proper order of writing a compelling hero. It shows us that the initial reaction to survive and become better, as Cal Newport would have it, is not enough. At this point, Aragorn has to make a second choice to go back out into the wild, not for the purpose of becoming better himself, but for the purpose of accepting his doom and the doom of all men.

This doom is, in fact, the doom we all have of being people living in a world that does not make the achievement of our purpose very easy. And yet, only through the achievement of that purpose, a purpose found by living a deep life, can we fulfill our quest.

Which leads us to the seventh and final step:

Aragorn utterly rejects the shadow and pursues his quest to become king.

Rant about Movie Aragorn

I’m going to come back to Aragorn’s path and how his life applies to our lives.

But first, an aside about movie Aragorn: many of you will already know that movie Aragorn and movie Faramir make me mad. I will try not to rant, but… movie Aragorn is a man chewed through with doubt. He has not passed through thirty years of testing in the wild. He sees the shards of Narsil and freaks out, and Arwen tells him he’ll be okay, and he just whines about how he can’t do it and how he might not be able to say no to the ring because Isildor didn’t say no, blah blah blah! And when movie Legolas declares Aragorn is king at the council of Elrond, Aragorn is super annoyed. And then there’s Boromir’s stupid reaction: “Gondor has no king. Gondor needs no king.”

Of course, none of this happens in the book at all! In the book, Aragorn towers over Boromir as the king!

Movie Boromir, of course, is the embodiment of the modern, tortured, self-reliant hero who makes his own fate and is susceptible to evil because that’s more relatable, but he is not the king; Aragorn is.

Book Aragorn is not afflicted with movie Aragorn’s self-loathing, which has become very popular in modern “heroic” characters. No, not at all. In the book, Aragorn says, “‘Since it seemed fit that Isildur’s heir should labour to repair Isildur’s fault, I went with Gandalf on the long and hopeless search.’” That’s the real Aragorn.

And of course, in the book, the sword is reforged before they leave, not way later as it is in the movies. This is very important, because Aragorn has already shown himself to be worthy. Going with the fellowship is his capstone quest–he’s done all the work already. He doesn’t need to be tested.

Now, I understand why Peter Jackson made these choices for the movie–it might even have been necessary for dramatic tension. But it makes Aragorn a much weaker figure. We cannot look to movie Aragorn as a hero in the same way we look to him in the books.

This is very important. We have to be careful about the kind of stories we view and read. This is why reading is often so much better than watching a movie: the characters we encounter in books are not subject to the realities of a 90-minute drama. Because of this, they can be truly heroic, and we can encounter them in a way that is much more visceral and effective in our daily lives.

Okay… movie rant over.

7 Lessons from the Life of Aragorn

In conclusion, here are seven lessons from the life of Aragorn that writers can use to deepen the emotional backstory of their heroic characters, especially exiled heroes or kings. There are two phases for the development of your hero:

Phase One: The Testing Phase

Find a mentor (the right one!). Seek solitude Try out different ideas (encounter ideas you disagree with and examine them deeply without forgetting the teachings of your mentor). Find a craft (fix things with your hands) and expand your lore (become book-wise). Accept your doom (this is a good place to explore the particularities of your secondary world).

Phase Two: The Action Phase