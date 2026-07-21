Weavers of Story

Weavers of Story

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St. JOHN KUKUZELIS's avatar
St. JOHN KUKUZELIS
Jul 25

Glory to God for all things. The heroic image becomes luminous when courage is joined to gratitude, and story teaches a people how to remain one.

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Loren Bundt's avatar
Loren Bundt
Jul 29

RE Movie Rant: Movie Aragon's Queen of Hearts moment with the Mouth of Sauron at the Black Gate is the peak of all that is wrong with the film version of the character. Compare movie Aragorn's blind fury to book Aragorn's response to the Messenger's mocking words: "Aragorn said naught in answer, but he took the other’s eye and held it, and for a moment they strove thus; but soon, though Aragorn did not stir nor move hand to weapon, the other quailed and gave back as if menaced with a blow. ‘I am a herald and ambassador, and may not be assailed!’ he cried."

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