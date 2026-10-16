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Live with Peco Gaskovski & Nicholas Kotar

On dystopian fiction, keeping hopeful about the future, and where to find your heroes
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Nicholas Kotar and Peco

What if the technological and spiritual worlds start colliding?

What if the Apocalypse isn’t what everyone thinks it is?

What if the battle for AI supremacy is ultimately a battle for the human soul?

Fahrenheit 451 meets Paul Kingsnorth’s Against the Machine in a gripping sci-fi thriller that confronts our AI moment through the lens of a dystopian future eerily close to our own.

I had a great time speaking to the author about his new novel. It’s now available on all retailers!

Join Weavers of Story to see more such conversations with interesting authors and creatives!

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