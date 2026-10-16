Live with Peco Gaskovski & Nicholas Kotar

What if the technological and spiritual worlds start colliding?

What if the Apocalypse isn’t what everyone thinks it is?

What if the battle for AI supremacy is ultimately a battle for the human soul?

Fahrenheit 451 meets Paul Kingsnorth’s Against the Machine in a gripping sci-fi thriller that confronts our AI moment through the lens of a dystopian future eerily close to our own.

I had a great time speaking to the author about his new novel. It’s now available on all retailers!