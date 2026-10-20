Weavers of Story

Weavers of Story

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Ulysses's avatar
Ulysses
Oct 20Edited

Meh. This is the only reaction that Nolan’s Odyssey could evoke in me. In the entire movie one scene stood out as exceptional, the revelation of Polyphemus in the dark cave. The rest seemed like an empty husk, the shell of a story with no spirit to animate it. I usually like Johnathan’s takes, and because of his review I set aside my reservations and went to the film with an open mind, and what greeted me was neither catharsis nor disgust, merely apathy.

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Kendall Sontag's avatar
Kendall Sontag
Oct 20

Wonderful take. The one thing I haven’t seen anyone mention is that it feels like Nolan is reaching for something that isn’t quite available in The Odyssey and it doesn’t quite fit. That thing is the gospel - grace, mercy, and redemption.

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