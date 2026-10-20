When I first heard that Nolan was filming The Odyssey, I was simultaneously excited and stupefied. We all know that Nolan doesn’t do supernatural stories. He has plenty of supernatural themes and flavors, but they seem to be presented more in a scientific than spiritual mode. So how on earth, I wondered, would Nolan tackle a myth that’s all about the interaction between gods and humans? I expected there wouldn’t be an obvious presence of the gods. But I also knew that whatever Nolan did would be unexpected.

Pre-Release Expectations

Then the news started to come out. First of all, there was the list of actors. I was unhappy, even with the basic casting decisions of Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway (and no, I’m not talking about the color of anyone’s skin). And then there was all the hysterical alarm, especially from the right, about the film essentially being a woke exercise in postmodern storytelling. I wasn’t convinced, especially because it was clear that the people complaining didn’t know what they were talking about.

And then I had a conversation with Jonathan Pageau about the film at the Symbolic World Summit in Ohio. Jonathan shared my excitement about the movie because we both trust Nolan as a filmmaker. Jonathan also said some things about his expectations for Elliot Page’s character that I found brilliant. Without either of us having seen the movie yet, he pointed out that all we’ve seen of the character was an androgynous warrior figure smeared with dirt, clearly in Hades; if this was Achilles, how much more appropriate would it be, given the ambiguity of Achilles’ moral character, that he should, in the afterlife, be a shade of a man in the form of a trans man. As soon as Jonathan pointed this out, I thought, “Yes, there’s something happening in this film that we need to see in order to fully appreciate.”

After Jonathan saw the film and shared his initial excitement, I took it as confirmation that I needed to see it sooner than later. (I did not take it as confirmation that I would like it–I need to see things for myself.) I was speaking at the CiRCE National Conference at the time, and a new friend kindly bought tickets and took me to see it.

Nolan Is to Cinema What Virginia Woolf Is to Literature

I was mesmerized, from first to last. There are things going on in this film that are multi-layered and that I cannot get enough of.

In the first half hour, there was a lot of exposition. In fact, the first half hour of pretty much any Nolan film is info-dumping. It’s annoying, but it’s how he lulls you into a state of slight discomfort about the characters talking so much, making you wonder if you get what’s going on. And then something flips, and you’re in the middle of insane, propulsive action that interweaves the present, past, and future.

Watching the film a second time dubbed in Russian made this much clearer to me. Nolan is a master of non-linear storytelling not because he doesn’t do linear storytelling well, but because he understands how you can only make it work if you have connective tissue between non-linear sets. And he does it perfectly. There’s either a physical object, a memory, a character, or some text that connects every timeline shift.

These things are woven through the film in the same way that someone like Virginia Woolf does multiple point-of-view stream-of-consciousness. Technically, this is a very advanced skill. I’m thinking of Woolf’s Mrs Dalloway, where everything is happening inside a character’s head, and then suddenly we’re in someone else’s head, and this happens over and over again. How do we get from one character’s head to another’s? Always through the connective tissue of thoughts about an anchored object outside of the minds of the individual characters. If you’re not paying attention, you don’t even notice it. It’s seamless. It’s brilliant.

And Nolan does this really, really well. In the process, the viewer sees a multi-layered narrative unfolding: the chronology is layered, the music is layered, and the theme is layered. Yes, the theme is a bit obtuse. It’s like a punch to the face as opposed to a rapier thrust. My dear friend Dn. Seraphim Rohlin did not appreciate the bluntness of the theme; he did not like that Nolan decided to limit the experience of the ancient world to only the law of hospitality (AKA philoxenia). I believe, however, that Nolan’s decision to limit the theme allows him to address it on a deeper level.

A Christianization of Philoxenia

And the theme is worth it, because it is, no matter what Nolan says, a Christianization of the ancient law of hospitality. Someone commented that in the pre-Christian world, the best expression of the golden rule would have been the silver rule. But the golden rule was not fully expressed until Christ. The fact that ancient philoxenia as it is expressed in the film is closer to the golden rule of Christ than it is to the silver rule of the philosophers is an important point because it underscores that the film adaptation of The Odyssey is much more than The Odyssey while never ceasing to be The Odyssey.

So far, I’ve been dialoguing with existing commentary because I’m entering an ongoing conversation. (Dr. Timothy Patitsas has remarked that the conversation about the film is better than the film itself!)

If you want to catch up on the highlights of this conversation, I suggest:

Jonathan Pageau’s longer commentary. Personally, I think the insistence that the whole film is a Trojan horse is limiting in its scope. I think Nolan is doing this, but I don’t necessarily think he’s doing it on purpose; I think that Nolan, by telling an epic, is forcing himself to hold to the rules of epic genre, and because he is a good storyteller, he can’t help but tell a story that is traditional. I think he even tried to tell a non-traditional epic and failed; what ended up happening is that the story itself overcame his desire to be post-modern.

This is a point Dn. Seraphim Rohlin also made in his conversation with Jonathan Pageau, which is the second conversation I recommend.

Finally, I highly recommend Annie Crawford’s three-part essay review on Substack.

Between Jonathan, Dn. Seraphim, and Annie, you’ll get very rich and varied perspectives on the film.

Now, I want to transition from dialoguing with others’ ideas to sharing my own thoughts, thoughts that I have not heard others discuss yet.

What People Aren’t Noticing about The Odyssey

1. The Casting

Diverse casting is usually presented by people with a left-leaning worldview along these lines: the common Western culture has been telling white-coded stories for a long time, and this has led to the estrangement of people of a different color. Therefore, we must introduce elements of color and race into modern adaptations of ancient stories (which are supposed to be universal) so that young children and other marginalized people who have not seen themselves in the adaptations of these stories can begin to see themselves by virtue of their skin color appearing on screen.

Even intelligent novelists like Marlon James have said things like this.

I think it’s idiocy. Why? It completely misunderstands the way literature works. When you read–and to a certain extent, when you watch–you have an empathetic experience of being an “other,” regardless of skin color or anything else. That’s the whole point of the consolation of reading fiction: you are allowed to be in the skin of another person and feel close and intimate in the expression of another person’s humanity in a way that allows you to open up your own experience of what it means to be human. This is why fiction builds empathy and compassion: you are forced into the skin of people who are completely different than you, and that is a consoling and beautiful experience. Because of this, the argument for multi-racial casting has always struck me as nothing more than people lying to us for the purpose of forcing down a specific, post-modern, extremely liberal ideology on those who do not share their worldview.

That being said. I was not bothered by the multi-racial casting in The Odyssey. Why? It seemed to me that the principle behind Nolan’s casting was not an agenda, but rather something akin to what happens with Shakespeare adaptations: you take the text and house it in settings, costumes, and people who would not have been the original actors or the original context of the historical settings of the plays themselves. There’s a long tradition of adapting Shakespeare plays in ways that are weird, off-kilter, challenging, sometimes really stupid, and sometimes very interesting. This includes how Shakespeare is treated on screen (think English fascist Richard III). These adaptations can be very weird, but they pull out certain subtexts (subtexts that sometimes aren’t even in the text!) that allow for a nuanced experience of the original in ways that can be fulfilling and exciting. For the record, I’m not always a fan of these adaptations, but I have seen them done very well.

So the question is, was the casting in The Odyssey done well?

No. I think I would have preferred a historically accurate version. But that’s the story I would have told, not the story Nolan actually told. And this is something a lot of people get wrong: a lot of people complained about Nolan’s adaptation not because it’s a bad adaptation but because it’s not the adaptation they would have made. If that’s your criticism, say it up front. It isn’t a convincing argument, it’s an expression of personal point of view.

2. A Key Scene That’s Overlooked

Because I entered The Odyssey open to Nolan’s vision, I noticed something I haven’t heard anyone else talk about. It’s the scene at the very beginning of the journey back from Troy, the scene where Odysseus and his men sack the first island they come upon to get provisions.

In this scene, there’s a conversation between Odysseus’s men, all of whom are racially diverse, and one of the locals, a man who supposedly doesn’t speak Greek. These characters start talking through an interpreter, and it becomes clear that the guy who “isn’t Greek” is actually a Greek speaking real Greek. And the guy playing the Greek, who is clearly not actually Greek, is looking at him saying–in English!-- “No, we are not the sea people, we are Greeks.”

It’s a funny scene. And it lodged in my head. As the point of the film is made clear with the final words about the death of our civilization as well as the death of theirs (the one-to-one correlation is the whole point of the movie), I realized that this scene is the only example of someone using diverse casting for the purposes of doing the thing people pretend they want to happen. In other words, Nolan used diverse casting to make it clear that the “Greeks” in this epic are us, and we–all of the Western world as it is today–are they.

What I’m pointing out is that Nolan’s Odyssey is an epic of our time. It is only partially an adaptation of an epic of the pre-Homeric era.

3. The Use of Minimalistic Dialogue

You can see this in the costumes, which are clearly anachronistic but fit our current expectations of “vaguely ancient style”. And you can see it in the language. A lot of people don’t like the dialogue. And yes, it is very jarring at the beginning, because it’s clipped and minimalistic. It’s very Nolan. It’s annoying, but it’s also intentional.

Here’s a thought experiment: try to put yourself in the last cultural context that’s similar to what we’re going through right now: the 1920s and 1930s. We’re in a very similar moment. The late 19th and early 20th century was an explosion of literature and other art that was florid, luxurious, and detail-rich (c.f. Wagner, late-stage Dickens, Dostoevsky, Tolstoy, Thomas Mann, the Arts and Crafts movement, etc.) The same thing is happening now: we’ve seen an explosion of words. Think of Donna Tartt, George R.R. Martin, Patrick Rothfuss–all acclaimed authors who write extremely fat books full of florid language.

What happened in the 1920s and `30s as a result of the over-use of these creative flourishes? Modernism, an artistic movement trying to get back to the basics of word, line, color, and music, to distill the power of things to their absolute minimum. T.S. Eliot is the perfect example. He knew how to write florid poetry, but his contribution to literature was the absolute distillation of language into the shortest, most powerful images and sentences (think of “The Wasteland”). The same thing happened in music (and is still happening).

Right now, we’re returning to this modernist impulse through what a modern minimalist movement in music. Think of Arvo Pärt, John Tavener, and other composers. Their music is incredibly simple and compressed, yet can be extremely powerful and beautiful.

Nolan is doing the same thing. He is compressing language to its absolute minimum. Now, he isn’t very successful at it, because he isn’t a poet. Dialogue is not one of his strengths. But you know who else didn’t write dialogue well? George Lucas. And did it matter? No. We’re not going to care about the dialogue in The Odyssey in twenty years. The compression of dialogue helps the visuals and the underlying meaning to surface more powerfully.

There’s another thing going on with the language in The Odyssey that’s worth noting: it’s a generally accepted principle that in a time of war, those involved go through a death of culture. One of my (now deceased) mentors, Victor Zhivov, said the Russian language has been undergoing a half-century-long degradation, a death of the language as a result of WWII.

This is what’s happening in the world of Nolan’s Odyssey. Civilization is coming to its natural end. The clipped, simple dialogue is a normal and natural sign of the death of a civilization.

It’s interesting to note that this primitive form of dialogue does disappear at one point in the film: the moment Odysseus makes his confession to Penelope. That scene reads like poetry. This beautiful, lyrical moment at the very crux of the film is exactly when we understand what the whole movie is about.

The End of Civilization

Ultimately, the whole point of the film is that when we cease to follow the golden rule, we become the agents of our own destruction. And yes, this point can be twisted into a political agenda. As Dn. Seraphim pointed out, there was an unequal application of the law of philoxenia to those who are hosts and those who are guests. I agree, and I don’t think there were enough examples in the film of the law being punished properly; it is a kind of modern, post-Christian, liberal approach to hospitality that allows anyone to come into your home and destroy it. That said, this didn’t bother me too much because, ultimately, the suitors are all killed. And, emotionally speaking, our sympathies are with Odysseus as punishes them. We want this retribution to happen.

So, all things considered, I’m not totally convinced this is a post-modern take on ancient hospitality culture. It is an epic of this particular moment that uses the setting of the past to illuminate the problems of the present.

Someone asked me whether The Odyssey is the next Star Wars. It isn’t. It’s an epic of a dying culture. Star Wars was the epic of a rising culture animated by fairy tale simplicity and moralism. The Odyssey is not that film. It’s a beautiful funeral dirge for this particular version of Western civilization. It is powerful and sad, and it is not the kind of film that is going to be the standard-bearer for a new kind of storytelling.

However, The Odyssey does show how the new stories will be built. Because it tells an epic and shows that epic tales must be traditional and must show a return, a reestablishment, and a rebuilding, it’s not very long before we’ll see something close to the cultural heft Star Wars had in the 1970s. The Odyssey signals that we’re close to the next big breakthrough, and I’m really excited to see which stories are just waiting to be told.