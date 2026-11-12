Over the past few years, I’ve started to pay attention to how certain writers are able to both write within a genre and transcend the limitations of that genre. In some cases, the result is a noble failure. But in others, we have works that in some cases reach either cult status or become classics in their own write. Some even become the models for new genres that never really existed before.

C.S. Lewis has books that fit in all of those categories.

In his wonderful book Planet Narnia, author Dr. Michael Ward shows how Lewis created a symbolic undergirding in The Chronicles of Narnia, based on medieval cosmology, that–he believes, and I agree–has resulted in the series’ continued success after Lewis’ death, even among people who are not Christian.

In this conversation, we talk about what made Lewis successful with the audience of his time and how contemporary authors can use Lewis as a model for their own creative output.

Dn. Nicholas Kotar: Many people say they want to be the new Inklings. My work cultivating writers at the St. Basil Writers’ Workshop and teaching about publishing through my master class are just two instances of “Inklings” as a popular catchphrase to communicate a type of myth-centric cultural movement based on the work of Tolkien, Lewis, and others.

We can debate the success of those seeking to emulate them, but I think this impulse exists because we’re living through a culturally similar moment to that in which they became bright lights in the darkness.

Justin Briarly makes a point about the short age of Christian apologetics that came about as a response to the new atheist movement. This movement seems to be on the wane, at least in the West. As people are getting sick of talking at and past each other and as polarization grows more toxic, it seems that this is the moment when we should be looking at Lewis’ turn from apologetics toward the imaginative as a model for how we can engage other people with the truth of our faith. I’d love to hear your take on why C.S. Lewis shifted his focus from non-fiction apologetics to fictional apologetics, if we can put it that way.

Dr. Michael Ward: Yes, we can put it that way. Miracles, possibly Lewis’ most serious apologetical work, was published in 1947, and there was not an equally serious Christian apologetical work by him after that date. Some people argue this is because Miracles was trashed at the Oxford Socratic Club by the philosopher Elizabeth Anscomb and that Lewis was so rocked back on his heels by this attack on his intellectual defense of the faith that he retreated into fantasy. That’s more or less what A.N. Wilson says in his biography of C.S. Lewis.

I think that’s nonsense. I don’t think there’s any evidence for it at all, not least because Lewis respected Anscomb enough to admit that she had put her finger on a weakness in one part of his argument, found in chapter three of Miracles, and rewrote the offending chapter to take into account her criticisms. That second edition of Miracles came out in 1960. Anscomb herself was not attacking Lewis’ Christian faith or his belief in miracles; she was a devout Catholic and was only pinpointing a slight technical weakness in his method of argumentation.

Wilson’s argument assumes that Lewis, by taking up a fictional mode of expression–namely, the Narnia Chronicles–was somehow retreating into something less serious. That doesn’t follow at all. Fairy tales are a genre in which very profound things can be said. I think it’s correct to say Lewis viewed this more symbolic and poetic way of writing as harder and more permanently enduring, if done successfully, than mere argumentation.

So by turning from apologetics to fable, Lewis is not retreating, but advancing. He’s stepping up to a more difficult task. Typically, fiction lasts longer than non-fiction. However successful a non-fiction work is, it tends to have a shelf life, whereas poems and plays and novels and stories last more or less indefinitely if they’re any good.

DNK: It’s worth pointing out that the reality of being a published author is quite different now than it was in Lewis’ time. Lewis lived through the beginning of a kind of golden age of publishing in which certain people could become financially successful if they managed to get past the gatekeepers of the major publishers in London and New York. This age ended with the coming of the internet, the Kindle, and other technologies that tend to fragment not just attention, but also habits, away from a central curation model and towards personal preference. People no longer depend on centralized taste-makers; they choose whatever they want based on their own taste.

In this model, anyone who wants to write the kind of enduring fiction Lewis wrote needs to talk about the process of publishing in ways that Lewis would have found abhorrent. What we’re taught by people who are publishing independently–which most Christians are these days because their manuscripts are being discarded for ideological reasons–you attract readers by talking about yourself and about the process of writing. We’re constantly advised to lift the veil and reveal how our ideas come and what our writing process looks like.

But you clearly say that Lewis believed that exposing “the highways and byways that the imagination traverses” is a very bad idea. What do you think Lewis would think about this modern reality I’ve articulated? Would he have approached writing and publishing differently had he been alive now? And is the premise of how I’ve phrased this predicament correct?

DMW: It isn’t the case that Lewis refused any admission backstage. He did, for example, allow himself to be photographed for Life Magazine. He was on the front cover of Time. He wrote articles explaining the origin of Narnia for the junior section of the Radio Times, as well as elaborating the story in other articles and letters. He was, therefore, prepared to share himself and share something about the creative process.

But, like most writers still today, I think he would not want to admit the general public into the precise movements of his imaginative and creative mind as it “made the sausage.” I don’t believe most writers are willing to show that amount of the process because that’s quite properly private. Artists in general maintain a certain guard to preserve the magic of their art. To reveal all would be unwise.

DNK: Because revealing too much destroys the magic?

DMW: Yes, and also because it’s improper and indecent. It would be like getting married, going on a honeymoon, returning, and telling everybody about your first night. That’s nobody else’s business. Likewise, there’s a proper privacy and a due reticence about the process of creating good art. Even if it didn’t destroy the magic, it’s just wrong.

DNK: I completely agree with you. My contention is that the current model rewards those who are willing to push the envelope in terms of what is decent. The kinds of people who make it in terms of financial success very often are those who are willing to open the doors to the hidden things. We are often told by people who are successful in this space that if you want to be heard above the massive amount of noise the internet necessarily creates, that this sharing is something you need to become comfortable with.

DMW: I can’t personally think of writers who admit me into the precise workings of how they arrived at, for example, a particular symbol or adjective. Yes, lots of writers propound principles by which they work, but that is very different from the particular process they go through on a particular paragraph of a particular work.

DNK: I agree. What I’m curious about is this: do you, or Lewis, or both think it’s necessary for the thing to be secret if it’s going to be successful in terms of encouraging reader enjoyment?

DMW: Almost certainly, yes. It’s like a conjurer or a magician: he has his sleight of hand; he has his tricks; he knows how to misdirect the audience. And if he told you how he was achieving those effects, he would soon be out of work as a magician.

DNK: The same could be true of miracles: if we understood the mechanism of miracles, they wouldn’t be quite so miraculous. There’s a frequently repeated line of a hymn during Lent in the Orthodox Church that God has the power to break the laws that He Himself made. Therein lies the power of the miracle. We have not figured out the technique of how He transcended His own laws; it remains outside explanation and thus points to something outside the world itself.

DMW: Absolutely. A miracle is a wonder. We wonder how it happened and why it happened. It is wonder-full. It is beyond our ordinary experience. Great art is like that, too. Sometimes, artists themselves might not even know how they achieved something. Some artists do, almost literally, buy into the idea of a muse, of being possessed by the artistic impulse. It’s true that when you’re “in the zone,” things flow in ways you can’t quite account for. Even I, at my very low level, occasionally have felt the ink flowing through my pen and thought, “Did I write that? That’s really good!” This has happened perhaps twice in my career.

DNK: And twice is worth it! Could you tell us a little bit about the Kappa element in romance as C.S. Lewis defines it and why it was so important to Lewis as a critic and as a writer?

DMW: This speaks to the point you’re getting at about secrecy. All the imaginative effects, if they’re at all subtle and subliminal, the artist wouldn’t want to talk about, because that gives the game away. What I think Lewis was up to in Narnia was a particular version of this elevated to a deliberate strategy of secrecy.

He talked about the Kappa element in romance, the hidden element in story, by which he seems to have meant the pervasive tone, the flavor, the atmosphere, the whole quality of a story. This quality is engendered in part by the plot but is not reducible to plot. In his essay on stories, Lewis says there are stories that are supposedly very exciting and have rollicking good plots, like The Three Musketeers, but that leave him cold because there is no weather in the book. When the characters go from London to Paris, there’s no sense that the two places are any different. The backdrop is two-dimensional. There’s no texture. There’s no pith. Whereas a really good book will have a really good plot but will also admit you into an imaginative space you can breathe the oxygen of as if it were a tranche of reality.

But–and this is the point of the hiddenness–when you’re inside it, you aren’t observing it. You’re enjoying it, not contemplating it, to use a very important distinction in Lewis’ critical vocabulary. When you’re inside an experience, it’s rather like a fish in water. Does the fish know that the water is wet? Probably not, because that is its natural element. And it’s only amphibious creatures who can live both on the land and in the water that would know water is wet because they would be able to contrast the one with the other. But when you’re inside a story, when you’re living the story, you’re being borne up, as it were, by the imaginative oxygen that you’re breathing in, and you are, therefore, not paying attention to it. It’s the beam of light you’re looking along, not the beam of light you’re looking at.

Of course, you can close the book and start doing critical reflection upon how the artist has achieved their effects. But as soon as you do that, you’ve stepped out of the beam. You’ve become a different person. You’re no longer a reader. You’re a critic. As long as you are the reader, enjoying the beam of light, it is not something seen; it is the means by which you see. Therefore, it is invisible to you. It is hidden. It is cryptic. It is the Kappa element. And the better a story is written, the more pervasive and flawless this imaginative tone will be.

DNK: It’s really interesting that you spoke specifically about this lack of setting, weather, and atmosphere in The Three Musketeers, because this leads me naturally to a qualifying question: some successful contemporary non-Christian writers talk about the technique of achieving this effect of plunging the reader into an atmosphere so deep that the reader can’t get out. The reader is completely looking along the beam, not at it.

And these writers reduce this effect to a very simple three-step process. Basically, they say the technical way that this is achieved in all literature is by allowing the point-of-view character to experience sensory details through as many senses as possible in a way that triggers an emotional response in the character and, thereby, in the reader.

What would you say to somebody who doesn’t subscribe to the idea that there is such a thing as a Kappa element, who thinks that achieving this reader experience is a matter of technique? Is there something deeper here that Lewis is talking about?

DMW: There’s something much deeper. If this could be learnt as mere technique, there would be many more Lewises and Tolkiens, Michelangelos and Mozarts in the world. Of course, each of these artists has mastered certain technical skills which their apprentices can imitate more or less adequately.

But what makes Shakespeare Shakespeare is his unique ability to do it in ways which really are rather mysterious and wonderful, to go back to the discussion of miracles. That’s what makes them geniuses: they somehow managed to take it to the next level. We journeymen can make a rough stab at putting together a passable story, and it might even be successful for a bit, but it won’t actually enter the bloodstream of people who are of our nation, let alone the world’s imagination, because it’s not sufficiently skillful, profound, or subtle. It’s not enough of all those fugitive, intangible qualities that constitute greatness.

DNK: Your premise in Planet Narnia is that Lewis as a critic understood the importance of the Kappa element. And so he was able to infuse it into his own writing in a way that was both mysterious and intentional. Can you speak about how he was able to transcend that gap? To understand as a critic is one thing, and to embody as an artist is another.

DMW: What I argue in Planet Narnia is that the Narnia Chronicles are keyed to the symbolism of the seven heavens, which Lewis described as spiritual symbols of permanent value and which were especially worthwhile in his own generation. He had spent a huge amount of effort, time, and energy over the years analyzing these spiritual symbols in medieval and Renaissance literature, as well as the classical roots of those symbols. This is very apparent in The Discarded Image, for instance.

Lewis had also put in a huge amount of creative effort into treating these symbols through his poetry and through the Ransom trilogy.

When it came to the Narnia books, he used these spiritual symbols again, I argue, but secretly. He used them so that they structured the atmosphere, the Kappa element of each book. But the genius thing Lewis did, if I’m right about this, is that he didn’t just use them to provide a pervasive atmosphere. He used them also to structure the portrayal of the Christ character– Aslan, the Lion King–who’s the center of each story emotionally, logically, and spiritually.

Plenty of writers have given us pervasive atmospheres. Plenty of writers have given us Christ characters. What I think was unprecedented in Narnia was that Lewis used the same symbol to achieve both. The Christ character and the atmosphere come from the same matrix of symbolism so that the Christ character sums it up, or incarnates it. The atmosphere is spread across the whole of the Narnian cosmos as it is presented in each chronicle, but Aslan is the essence of it. The discarnate word is made flesh, to use the language of John’s gospel, in the character of Aslan. And the children and the other characters–as they relate to Aslan and follow him, love him, obey him, and serve him–begin to take on those qualities as well. Theologically and spiritually speaking, Lewis is giving us a very sophisticated presentation of the Christian life, of becoming partakers of the divine attributes, of theosis–that idea that you become a participant in the divine nature the more you live it and love it.

And it’s all so subtly done that a child of five can read these books and enjoy them. And yet, it’s possible to unpack the means by which Lewis achieved these effects because we have many other examples of Lewis engaging with this symbolism in his academic writings and in his other fiction. You can see how he understood the character of Jupiter, Mars, and the rest. You can identify the key vocabulary Lewis uses. And when you take that and lay it over each Narnia Chronicle, it springs into focus and helps explain some of the otherwise puzzling oddities and seeming inconsistencies in the books.

As I argue in chapter eleven of Planet Narnia, this key also helps explain some of the success of the books. If these symbols are, indeed, spiritual symbols of permanent value that recur in the human imagination archetypally, then Lewis is actually plugging into a symbolic scheme which his readers are ready-made to receive simply by being part of the tradition of Western art. And indeed, it’s not even just Western. You know, there are traces of these symbols outside the West.

For instance, the ancient Greeks had Aphrodite and the modern imagination has Marilyn Monroe. The ancient Romans had Mars and we have Superman. These are two rather crude and vulgar attempts to show how the archetypes recur in our imagination. Lewis’ attempt is obviously much more informed, nuanced, and rich. And if Lewis is right that the human imagination is naturally disposed toward this sevenfold system, then he’s got a ready audience for what he’s serving up.

DNK: It seems to be the case that our shared system of archetypes is falling away with every passing generation. Today, some people don’t even recognize references to Christ’s parables. Do you think this means our experience of enjoyment based on archetypal symbolism is lost?

DMW: In his academic writings, Lewis says that Jupiter and Mercury are no longer archetypal for the modern imagination, whereas Venus and Saturn continue. And yet, Lewis, being a great reader, historian, and writer, thinks he can make these all-but-extinct archetypes present to the modern imagination by infusing them into a work of literary art that modern people can engage with. Lewis talks about this very explicitly. The all-but-extinct thing can be infused into literary art, he says, and the otherwise ignorant modern imagination can receive it even though we don’t know what we are receiving.

Indeed, Lewis says that reception of the planetary symbols is best achieved through intuition. That is, we intuit these symbols rather than learning them, calculating the references, and ticking off the attributes. We have to seize them in a sort of gestalt embrace. That’s how we really understand them with a kind of personal knowledge.

I think this subliminal address to the imagination helps explain Narnia’s success.

DNK: I agree. Is Narnia, in some sense, a process of properly repaganizing the ignorant reader before he can become a good Christian?

DMW: Well, there’s an element of that. But of course, Lewis is also Christianizing these pagan mythological symbols. This is what he calls transferred classicism. Lewis talks about how poets as late as the 17th century–people like John Milton, George Herbert, and John Donne–transfer into their Christian poetry any number of classical tropes, characters, gods, and goddesses, exploiting this mythological symbol horde and baptizing it for Christian purposes. I think that’s exactly what he’s doing in Narnia.

DNK: I’ve noticed a trend, especially in recent convert parishes in the Orthodox Church, toward thinking human culture and the artifacts of it are not important for the reception of Christ. Many even assume these things should be shed and set aside, that what we really need is a direct experience of Christ incarnate.

My argument is that this is not actually how people become Christian in historical reality. And so, it would seem the same is true in literary reality. If you try to Christianize your story too overtly (which often happens in Christian genres) you fail miserably. And not just because you’re preaching, but because you seem to be missing some kind of important cultural substrate.

DMW: Yes, absolutely. I mean, the sort of locus classicus of all this is Acts 17, isn’t it? St. Paul preaches to the Athenians, quoting pagan poetry from Epimenides and Aratus: “In Zeus, we live and move and have our being.” And, “We are indeed Zeus’s offspring.”

He is, as it were, aligning Zeus into God, the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ. He’s essentially saying, “What you say about Zeus is actually not wrong: we do live and move and have our being in God, and we are indeed God’s offspring, but you happen to be wrong in calling him ‘Zeus’. That’s not actually God’s name. We know a bit more about God than that.”

But he’s meeting the Athenians where they are. However dim, incomplete, unsatisfactory, and even non-salvific, they do have some knowledge of the divine nature. St. Paul starts here and adds to, corrects, and utilizes this knowledge apologetically, evangelistically, and artistically.

DNK: Could you comment on the distinction between contemplation and enjoyment in the way that Lewis would have expressed them? As I was reading, with overlaid meanings from other sources attached to those words, I initially thought the order was backwards, that what we are trying to achieve is contemplation and not enjoyment. But actually, enjoyment is the thing that we’re trying to attain. Could you talk a little bit more about those and why they were important to Lewis as a writer?

DMW: Lewis got those terms from the philosopher Samuel Alexander’s book Space, Time and Deity. In Surprised by Joy, Lewis says he immediately accepted this distinction as an indispensable tool of thought and that it reconfigured his whole theory of consciousness. He says it’s not sufficient to say that we’re either unconscious when we’re asleep or conscious when we’re awake. No, when we are awake, we are either conscious of a thing through external observation of it or we’re conscious of it through internal participation in it.

I quite agree that the word “contemplation” is easily misunderstood in this technical sense. I think it’s more helpful to use Lewis’ version of Samuel Alexander’s distinction.

We find Lewis’ version in the essay “Meditation in a Toolshed”, where Lewis pictures himself standing in his toolshed and sees a beam of light slanting down through the darkness. He sees particles of dust floating in the sunbeam. It lights up a patch of the floor. And this, of course, is looking at what Alexander calls contemplation, or the external observation of a thing. Then, Lewis shifts his position so that the beam of light is falling directly on his eyes, no longer on the floor. And instantly the whole picture changes: he no longer sees the tool shed, and, most importantly, he no longer even sees the beam of light. He now sees along the beam. And by looking along it, he sees something quite different: the crack at the top of the door, the leaves on the tree waving in the wind, and, millions of miles away, the sun itself. This, of course, is what Alexander calls enjoyment.

And so “looking at” and “looking along” is possibly less misleading than “enjoyment” and “contemplation”.

Lewis says it’s a little bit like “savoir” and “connaitre” in French, or “saber” and “conocer” in Spanish, or “wissen” and “kennen” in German. Lots of languages recognize this twofold way in which we know reality. In English, we only have “know.” But the distinction is a standard feature of language and human perception.

There’s a good deal of interesting new work being done on this by neurophysiologists and people like Ian McGilchrist, but it goes back to time immemorial. Lewis likes to say that, like the ancient Persians, we should debate everything twice: once when we’re sober and once when we’re drunk; and if we come to roughly the same conclusion, having debated it both ways, we can be pretty sure we’re onto something.

DNK: Speaking of McGilchrist, he and others in this space point out that our internet age, and Western civilization in general, tends toward looking at rather than looking along. And this is certainly true for those of us who are inclined to be both critics and writers, as Lewis was. I know several people who began as writers, became famous as critics, and were then unable to continue writing creatively because they became completely engulfed in looking at rather than along the beam. How was Lewis able to do both with such success?

DMW: Golly, that’s a deep question. I think one of the ways in which he was able to achieve both was by having a carefully worked out theory of both. He understood what he was doing when he was looking at and he understood what he was at least trying to do when he was looking along. Indeed, it seems to me that he was pretty conscious and deliberate about tackling topics in each mode separately.

We have books like The Problem of Pain on the philosophical side and A Grief Observed on the raw, emotional, and personal side. The one is an argument, the other a lament after his wife’s death. And then we have The Four Loves and Till We Have Faces, the first analyzing the four Greek words for love and the second dramatizing the ways in which love can go wrong. And Lewis himself explicitly says that That Hideous Strength, the third novel in his Ransom trilogy, has behind it the point he tried to make in The Abolition of Man, a philosophical defense of objective value and an attack upon subjectivism. You can try this side-by-side experiment with a lot of Lewis’ work. Perhaps this came naturally to him because he had so trained himself to debate everything twice, once when drunk and once when sober.

But let’s get back to your question about how he was able to maintain his ability to be creative as well as critical. One of the things you’ve got to remember is that when you’re looking along the beam, you have to be self-forgetful. You have to throw yourself in. You have to retain a kind of humility and a childlike ability to not be self-conscious, and it’s interesting how often Lewis talks about this. In Mere Christianity, for instance, he says that as long as you’re worrying about what kind of effect you’re having in a social situation, you’ll never make a good impression. It’s only when you stop worrying about it and are just yourself that people begin to like you. For as long as you’re on tenterhooks, wondering which piece of cutlery to use and minding your P’s and your Q’s, you won’t actually be a very enjoyable person to be around. You’ve got to get beyond that.

I like to come back to that moment in The Screwtape Letters when Screwtape says that a really juicy way of tricking a patient into pride is to catch him in a moment of true humility and smuggle into his mind the gratifying reflection, “By Jove, I’m being humble.” And then pride, pride at his own humility, will enter into the man’s soul. And this is very enjoyable from Screwtape’s point of view. But he tells Wormwood not to try this too long, because otherwise, the patient will wise up to what he’s doing, laugh at him, and go to bed.

To come back to your question, I think that’s how Lewis did it: humility and humor, going to bed and not agonizing about it.

DMW: There seem to be two things that are important in this. First, there is a certain level of cultivating the base knowledge and technique that allows you to inhabit both critical and creative faculties. And then there’s the cultivation of humility so that you’re able, in some sense, to let go of those things you know you’re able to do and let them happen in a symphonic way with the Creator.

Before we conclude today, tell us what you’ve been working on since Planet Narnia.

DMW: More recently, I’ve written a book called After Humanity, which is a guide to The Abolition of Man. I’ve also written several essays, one for a book called Life on the Silent Planet, which I recommend for anyone interested in the Ransom trilogy.