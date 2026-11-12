Weavers of Story

Weavers of Story

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Monica L Olsen's avatar
Monica L Olsen
6h

Y'all have tons of gold in this interview! Everything I've been learning in the last ten years about how to read literature compliments what Ward says about how to keep the mysteries secret as a writer.

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Antonio Castellaneta's avatar
Antonio Castellaneta
5h

Nicholas, I really liked the image of looking at a beam of light or looking along it. I think something similar happens with poetry. We can examine every word and still miss what the poem makes us feel. But I'm not entirely convinced that sharing how a work was born takes away its magic. Sometimes knowing a little of the life behind the words brings us closer to them. Perhaps the important thing is knowing what to leave unexplained.

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