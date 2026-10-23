Earlier this year, I interviewed Vesper Stamper at The St. Basil Writers’ Workshop live summit, Spiritual Renewal and the Creative Life. Please enjoy this transcript of our interview.

Dana (Mistress of Waters) by Andrei Shishkin

Dn. Nicholas Kotar: Welcome to my dear friend, Vesper Stamper! Born in Germany and raised in New York City, Vesper Stamper writes and illustrates novels, award-winning picture books and graphic novels which tell, through both words and pictures, stories of history’s rhymes and journeys through dark forests. Her debut illustrated YA novel, What the Night Sings, about the aftermath of the Holocaust through the experience of a young musician, was a National Book Award Nominee, a National Jewish Book Award Finalist, a Morris Award Finalist, Golden Kite Honor Book and Sydney Taylor Book Award Winner.

Vesper has a BFA in Illustration from Parsons and an MFA in Illustration as Visual Essay from School of Visual Arts, and speaks at conferences and institutions at home and abroad with the aim of cultivating a rehumanized worldview through artistic thinking. She lives with her husband, filmmaker Ben Stamper, in the Northeast, and teaches illustration at School of Visual Arts.

Vesper, it’s wonderful to have you here. The floor is yours.

Vesper Stamper: In the interest of full disclosure, I’m going to start by telling you where I’m at with my own work. I’m in a pretty difficult season of life, just waiting for calamities to abate. A winter storm destroyed the whole front of my house, I have deadlines on five books, and I’m pursuing surgery for a connective tissue disease. There are many things coming at me at once, and in that, I have to create something of value because I’m under contract. Frankly, I’m not feeling a ton of inspiration lately, but I also have to count my blessings: I’m a working artist and author. I don’t take that for granted.

I didn’t ask to be a writer. I’m trained as an illustrator, and I came to writing by accident (through journaling) in my mid-thirties. Out of seemingly nowhere, I’m now a historical fiction novelist. Over the past ten years, I’ve written novels on pretty difficult topics: genocide, totalitarianism, plague, etc. That seemed to fit my sensibilities. Before, I had been trying to write picture books, if I was writing at all. But my work wasn’t landing–publishers weren’t interested. So I went back to school and immediately fell into historical fiction. I found a great deal of self-understanding just discovering which genre I was supposed to be in.

I’m constantly looking at the state of things, and in the dozen or so years that I’ve been writing novels, we’ve gone through a societal shift. When I started writing my first published novel about the post-Holocaust period, I was writing into a culture that knew the basic tenets of what I was writing about, both historically and ethically. There was a shared definition of words and concepts.

Fast forward to twelve years later, and we’re no longer speaking the same language as a culture. We’re pretty evenly split between sides, and there’s pressure to agree to the tenets of your side to be considered a moral human being. That is not the atmosphere in which I started writing.

I’ve never been a particularly political person, yet the demand on artists–and I can say this as a professor as well–is to become political, to have a cause, to have a message. This is something new for the secular creative world, which I’ve been a part of my whole life (I’m not in the Christian creative market). I was used to seeing this polemic agenda to counter the forces of darkness in Christian novels. And it didn’t really work, because you could smell the author behind it. The novels I enjoyed reading were about the story, not the author’s agenda.

When I came into traditional publishing, I started to notice that in my particular demographic of young adult fiction, it was all this polemic material. So here I was just trying to tell a story based on historical facts, and my peers were writing polemics. But because I was tackling historical books and because history is somewhat cyclical, people thought I was writing topical political pieces. That reaction was very shocking to me.

Underlying all of this was the explosion first of social media and now of AI. In the last ten years, we can clearly see the rise of what people call “rage bait.” We’re asked to get enraged about one cause, and as soon as that cause starts to fizzle, there’s a new cause we’re supposed to be enraged about. I mean, haven’t we already burned out our adrenal glands? How can we possibly maintain such a level of constant rage, let alone make art and tell stories and cultivate the kind of inner life and outer life that it takes to immerse ourselves in the story itself?

All of this has made me ponder the relationship between art and activism. When I was in grad school ten years ago writing my first novel, I remember one of my younger classmates getting up in front of the class and saying, “My generation are the first true activists.” And I just thought, “You’ve got to take a seat, buddy.” Who can possibly claim that? But it was the first time I became aware of activism being an identity more fundamental even than being an artist.

I’ve had to reckon with this idea that art exists to produce products of activism, because, to be honest, this is the kind of thing that sells in traditional publishing. Especially in books for young people, the story is no longer the primary concern; the message is the primary concern.

Let’s take picture books as an example. A lot of people will say: “I have a great idea for a children’s book. It’s about…” or “It’s trying to get kids to eat their vegetables” or “It’s to get kids excited about such-and-such a saint” or “It’s trying to get kids to say their prayers every morning.” Frankly, kids don’t like books like that. They like stories. They like things that make them laugh.

For myself, I just want to create books that people will come back to again and again and discover something new. I’m not at all interested in proving a point.

To bring this back to our current atmosphere of activism–and I think this applies to Christian writers, too–we have to ask, “What is art for? Do I respect my audience, whether they’re little kids or adults? Do I have someone in mind whom I’m writing for, and is my attitude toward them one of scolding or one of ‘I love you,’ and the art I’m making for you is a wayfinding tool, the breadcrumbs in the forest, the lamp to your feet?”

Psalm 27 says, “Your word is a light unto my path.” So much of the Scriptures are poetry. We’re led through the dark wilderness by poetry, and by good writing. We follow and worship a Storyteller, the greatest Storyteller who’s ever lived. Jesus told parables out of great love. So could we do the same as artists and writers? Could we imagine those we’re creating for and write for them as an act of great love?

That could look like a lot of different things. It could look like telling the truth about a historical event. It could look like not engaging in the lies of conspiracy theories. It could look like making our writing more about connection than conspiracy, more about communion than convenience (of using AI tools, of following trends, etc.) In my neck of the woods, this stance is crazy. But I stand by it.

DNK: Thank you, Vesper. This is exactly why I hosted this summit. I want people to find things that they are not hearing elsewhere on the internet and to be reminded that we are in a community of people who are willing to tell the truth and do the right thing. Ultimately, our gathering today is an act of engaging in community, even virtually. It’s when we isolate ourselves from this community that things start to break down.

I’d like to open the floor to questions from our listeners.

Question from Katherine: I respect that you avoid agendas, but don’t you think you still write within a particular worldview?

DNK: To phrase this another way, what’s the difference between agenda and worldview?

VS: An agenda does not allow your characters to act in ways that you would not like without making them pure villains.

DNK: That’s exactly right. “Pure villain” in this case is not an actual person. It’s an “othering” of an idea of a person that turns them into something that is flat and has very little resonance. The only good form of this is the dark lord, and that only works in some fantasy classics that need a totalizing evil presence in order for the smaller, particular evils to exist. But the really great works of literature will always have a conditional evil that has its own distinct and completely coherent worldview. If you’re a good writer who’s writing out of worldview and not agenda, you will allow the villain to have a worldview contrary to yours, and it will make your story all the more powerful.

Related to this, there was a really interesting conversation between Tony Gilroy and Ross Douthat when Andor Season 2 came out. Douthat was asking Gilroy about Andor being a form of left-wing art. He meant this in the sense of worldview, not agenda, and he was very clear about that. He said Andor Season 2 is a work of left-wing art because it’s celebrating the revolutionary as an idea in all of its many manifestations.

Gilroy got mad. He couldn’t understand that Douthat was not talking about his particular political orientation, and his answer revealed more than he realized: “No, we create out of a place of empathy. That is what we do.” In other words, what he accidentally revealed is that the only true form of art is activist art.

Now, I’m not saying Andor is activist art–it isn’t. It’s fantastic. But my question for you is whether you’ve encountered this idea that the only true art is empathetic art (essentially a left-wing formulation of the problem)? Also, can you think of any examples of right-wing art that is truly art and not agenda-based?

VS: I don’t make distinctions between left-wing and right-wing because I’m neither of those things.

DNK: Of course. I’m just using their formulation.

VS: I guess I could probably tell you what left-wing art is, but I don’t know what right-wing art is. I haven’t seen enough of it to say.

DNK: Because most of it’s propaganda! There isn’t a lot of it. Maybe Ayn Rand?

VS: It’s funny that Gilroy would say “empathy” because this kind of revolutionary mindset necessarily has the totalizing evil idea. As Christians, we believe in the existence of the devil, but he isn’t a totalizing evil because he isn’t evil to God.

DNK: That’s right.

VS: I think true empathy would be in the well-rounded villain or in understanding what causes people to act reprehensibly, even commit a Holocaust. That’s always my question, no matter which subject or character I’m dealing with: what gets people to act the way they do, whether good or evil? I’m much more interested in that question than in checking my tenets, even if that’s with my faith. I’m not measuring my characters up against the catechism or something.

DNK: That would be a terrible idea.

VS: In a lot of ways, I do measure them against Scripture because Scripture presents the most accurate picture of human nature that exists.

DNK: Not only that, but it provides a template for most of the literary forms that have existed throughout human history, a point that Robert Alter made in his wonderful book The Art of Biblical Narrative.

Question from Peco Gaskovski: Twenty years ago, I was living in a town that was home to a lot of well-known writers who all went on to win big prizes. It was very humbling to be around them, as I was just a beginner. The impression I got was that if I had asked any of them if they had a worldview behind their art, they would vehemently deny it. When I became a Christian and began to think more intentionally about worldview, I realized everyone actually has a worldview, and that if you deny having one, it just means it goes underground and is still clearly expressed through your art. There’s no way to avoid worldview or personal bias. We write worlds that, as much as we try to make them rich and varied, still reflect us.

Long ago, the West enjoyed a literary period where there was still such a thing as a good book and it didn’t matter who the author was. We have now moved to a point where everyone is hyper-conscious of worldview and it’s all we can think about. It used to be that if someone offered you a Granny Smith apple, you would accept it without asking, “Is this apple from Kansas? I want to know exactly who touched it before me, and how it got here.” Now, we want to know everything. We notice it most on social media and Substack.

I’m not sure we’re ever going back to that world where nobody cared where the apple came from. I think that was an unusual time in Western history; it was post-war, and we were in a period of remorse about so much of what the West had done. There was a level of generosity and openness nourished that was, I think, genuine, but it also carried within it the seeds of its own destruction, because that same openness subverted and turned on itself, and now we’ve ended up with a more fractious world than we had before. I’m not sure we’re ever going back to that world. I’m not sure there’s ever going to be a canon again. It feels to me like it’s all tribes. And I say that sadly, because I don’t want that world. I want the world where a good book is a good book.

VS: I think to the degree that we jettison the internet from our own lives, we can get back to at least telling good stories for their own sakes. The internet is poison. But I’m on it.

DNK: So are we, at the moment!

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VS: Right! We have to make some very bold decisions going forward. What really did it for me was a video released after the Bondi Beach massacre. The video showed one of the victims: a bullet had grazed his head, and he was relating his experience. Within hours, someone had made an extremely convincing AI video of that same guy as though he was putting blood make-up on and laughing. At that moment, I thought, “I’m out.” If my friend had not told me the video was AI, I would have been confused. And I don’t want to be confused. I deeply resent it when people intentionally lie and manipulate, and I don’t want them informing me what the world is. I can tell what the world is with my own eyes. Start putting fake stuff in front of me, and I’m out.

I think it’s just going to take a lot of courage. It’s similar to what Rod Dreher talks about with the Benedict Option: you have to find the people who are like-minded and are working on the same project you are, and then you have to form communities with those people so that you can maintain a sense of reality and preserve the things that are worth preserving. Maybe we won’t have a canon; I don’t know. But maybe we can just get back to reading paper Bibles and cooking each other soup when we’re sick and see what comes out of those very hyper-personalized interactions with each other.

But as long as we’re relying on anything from the internet, and especially AI, we’re screwed. And by the way, no one wants AI. As soon as people find out AI was used in the creation of something, they feel deceived.

DNK: The rise of AI-generated reality is a threshold moment. Peco, you’re talking about the death of this post-war open reality, a death that was largely revealed by COVID, if not caused by it. That was the first event that showed you can no longer be in the mushy middle and pretend like you’re everything to everyone at all times. COVID was step one.

Step two is the convincing fake. I think we’re going to be divided into two types of people: those who are prone to be fooled because they trust that the internet is a source of knowledge. Peco, was it you who was talking about the pose of total passivity that’s the default when it comes to using the internet in this way? There won’t be a chance for true creatives to inhabit that space at all. I’m surprised by people who are not remotely religious who more and more take the conscious choice to stop using the internet as a source of innocent entertainment and diversion, if only because there are so many things that we must read if we are going to be simply competent storytellers. The amount of time we have is very limited. I need to do this myself.

Question from Erika: What are your thoughts on what I would consider an increasing emergence of emotional immaturity and difficulties in concepts of transcendence in the up and coming generation of readership as it relates to nuance vs. overt messaging? I am finding in my reading circles that people are having an increasingly hard time with subtlety. They get stuck on an overshadow of one characteristic of a person’s political nature or value, not appreciating the art itself or the empathetic response of being in someone else’s shoes. They’re wanting what is being told to be very obvious to them.

VS: I don’t know how you disabuse someone of that. If they’re young, they’re emotionally immature anyway and will hopefully mature over time.

Let me give a hopeful counter-example from my daughter. She’s in university right now, and her group of friends and faculty are extremely devoted to the canon of classical texts. She’s taken to memorizing poetry, and it’s kind of her party trick now. I really want her to read The Ethics of Beauty because she knows that if she doesn’t have beauty, she’ll die. She’s doing everything in her power to disconnect from mainstream cultural trends like AI, and she’s twenty.

But she’s not the only one. There’s a sizeable movement of people who are calling 2026 the year of analog. They realize they’re being lied to, and they don’t appreciate it. They sense that the way they’re going to get to truth is to reclaim the old things. We see this in the movement of people toward traditional churches, or wanting to read old books and books on paper, or preferring music on vinyl. It’s a minority, because most people are fine with slop, but it’s sizeable enough to hopefully hold ground for us.

DNK: And Joel Miller reminded us in his talk that throughout most of literate human history, the literate population was always small. This idea of it being normal for most people to read complex literary works is an anomaly in human history, so maybe we’re just regressing to the mean, as it were.

But I agree with you–we are seeing Gen Z pick up paper more. The leap I hope they make is to get past the initial difficulty of reading classic literature, because it’s always hard for the first 20, 30, 40, even 50 pages. But once you get into the mode of a classic story, the story does exactly what Erika suggests people now lack: a complex exposure to emotional maturity through experiencing multiple states of being at the same time.

VS: And in order to do that, you have to sacrifice your exposure to slop. You can’t have both. You have to weigh towards one or the other. If you choose the slop, you have less attention and comprehension for the real, and vice-versa.

DNK: That’s right, and you’re never going to be able to break through that initial friction if you’re accustomed to slop. Whereas if you do break through the initial barrier of something like Little Dorrit, and you get all the way to the end, you’re not going to be able to go back to the slop. Slop is so foreign to the experience of being inside good literature.

VS: I’m having trouble with this myself. I used to journal heavily before I became a novelist. Now, I have way less time for that. When I’m not illustrating, I’m doing a lot of research for my books and am always reading bits of books rather than sitting down with a long novel. It’s like a muscle: if you don’t use it, it will atrophy. I am finding that I have more resistance when I try to read long-form books. I’m in this too.

DNK: It’s a reminder that all of us, as writers, need to be constantly working that muscle and not merely reading contemporary writers in our genre so we know where the reading public is going. Do that, but don’t let that be 95% of what you do. Thank you for that reminder and for your talk today, Vesper!