Weavers of Story

Weavers of Story

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Zachary de Git's avatar
Zachary de Git
Aug 5

You say yourself you were young and emotionally immature at Valaam, so I'm not sure a mentor is what was missing there. Sounds more like you hadn't lived enough of it yet.

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1 reply by Nicholas Kotar
Sid Cooper's avatar
Sid Cooper
Aug 4

Thanks for this, Nicholas.

I constantly ebb and flow between solitude and companionship. I live alone in Manchester city centre, UK, and spend the first part of my day in silence. While the city has many distractions and I am sometimes easily led, I always move back into solitude—something I value above most things. Morning and evening prayer is when I get my biggest insights and intuitions. But your warning that this solitude can have a negative, solipsistic side has really made me question things, especially regarding the mentor.

For someone who hasn’t found a local mentor figure yet, many of my guides are online (the likes of yourself, Martin Shaw, and Jonathan Pageau). While I learn immensely from you all, it is a one-way street; I lack the direct feedback a true mentor provides.

This led me to a creative question: Can writing a mentor figure into your own story—one who deeply challenges your protagonist—act as a substitute form of mentorship? Or is that just a trick of the mind, keeping us trapped in our own internal echo chamber?

I’m 39 years old and sometimes worry the window for finding a true mentor has passed. Is this true, or can these encounters happen at any stage of life?

Thanks again for your help, loving this series ✌🏻

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