Gorgeous artwork by Ted Nasmith

As I’ve been writing this series on how to write a hero for our modern times, it occurred to me that the next step in emulating Aragorn’s journey is just as useful for the writer as it is for the hero that we write.

This is a bit of an inconvenient truth, but I have faith in you, my dear fellow authors! You are a brave and mad breed. You can handle a bit of harsh truth from your fellow-traveler in the wilds of the writer’s life.

(Read part 1 and part 2 if you haven’t yet, though you don’t need to to appreciate this post.)

Here, in this short excerpt from the Tale of Aragorn and Arwen in Appendix B of The Lord of the Rings, we get to the crux of the matter. After his lineage was made known to him, Aragorn doesn’t become exalted and filled with the greatness of his calling or his future kingship. Instead, he does something quite different:

Aragorn took leave lovingly of Elrond; and the next day he said farewell to his mother…and he went out into the wild. For nearly thirty years he laboured in the cause against Sauron; and he became a friend of Gandalf the Wife, from whom he gained much wisdom. With him he made many perilous journeys, but as the years wore on he went more often alone. His ways were hard and long, and he became somewhat grim to look upon, unless he chanced to smile; and yet he seemed to Men worthy of honour, as a king that is in exile, when he did not hide his true shape.”

We see how Aragorn finds a mentor first, but then he takes the wisdom given by the mentor and does something strange. He ventures into the wild alone. He embraces solitude.

And the same is true of the author. Before we can write the hero we need, we need to go through some personal transformations of our own. We could do much worse than committing to embracing solitude.

Noise Is Nothing New

Let’s begin with a fun quotation from Seneca:

Imagine what a variety of noises reverberates about my ears! I have lodgings right over a bathing establishment. So picture to yourself the assortment of sounds, which are strong enough to make me hate my very powers of hearing! When your strenuous gentleman, for example, is exercising himself by flourishing leaden weights; when he is working hard, or else pretends to be working hard, I can hear him grunt; and whenever he releases his imprisoned breath, I can hear him panting in wheezy and high-pitched tones. Or perhaps I notice some lazy fellow, content with a cheap rubdown, and hear the crack of the pummeling hand on his shoulder, varying in sound according as the hand is laid on flat or hollow. Add to this…the man who always likes to hear his own voice in the bathroom, or the enthusiast who plunges into the swimming-tank with unconscionable noise and splashing… “So you say: ‘What iron nerves or deadened ears, you must have, if your mind can hold out amid so many noises… Among the sounds that din round me without distracting, I include passing carriages, a machinist in the same block, a saw-sharpener near by, or some fellow who is demonstrating with little pipes and flutes at the Trickling Fountain, shouting rather than singing.” ~ Seneca, Moral letters to Lucilius, 56

What’s so interesting is that Seneca’s experience is very similar to what’s going on in any big city at any point in history. From ancient Rome till now, some of our human problems just don’t change that much.

And yet, despite being surrounded by noise and distraction, Seneca was a remarkably productive man who wrote some of the greatest philosophy ever. How was he able to do this?

He had figured out the secret of solitude.

Too Much Noise Can Lead Us to Despair

Now for those of us who work from home and share our space with children, we face a whole different level of din and difficulty when it comes to finding that quiet, solitude, stillness, and peace that are so necessary to meaningful work.

If you’d like to see how other writers like you are managing with this and other issues of the writing life, join us at our paid author community, where we learn how to cultivate the writer’s life and work the creative process properly:

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Add to this the sad reality that, though we are social animals, we tend to absorb negative energy from others much more easily than we absorb cheerfulness and joy. This is the first (and likely the last) time you’ll ever hear me quote Nietzsche, but it’s absolutely true that:

“A single joyless person is enough to create constant discouragement and cloudy skies for a whole household, and it is a miracle if there is not one person like that. Happiness is not nearly so contagious a disease.”

Nietzsche has hit on something important here, and I will use a favorite novel to illustrate the point.

Despair in The Book of the Dun Cow

At the end of The Book of the Dun Cow, the author does something very brave, emulating Tolkien in this particularity: he has his main character, Chanticleer the Rooster, fail in his quest. Chanticleer is able to turn back the tide of tremendous and horrifying evil in the form of a swarm of basilisks that are the progeny of a snake-rooster amalgam called Cockatrice; Chanticleer is even able to destroy Cockatrice himself.

But these victories happen at the cost of Chanticleer’s faith. As soon as Chanticleer kills Cockatrice, the true evil appears. And this great evil is Ouroboros, the worm at the heart of the earth that gnaws its own tail. Chanticleer, faced with the real enemy, is overcome with utter despair. He is so defeated that when he is surrounded by the two characters who love him most, he cannot find in them any consolation; he can only see them as enemies.

This is a profound illustration of how we tend to react to negative energy if despair begins to overcome us. Even the kind words of loved ones can be perceived as weapons. It’s a frightening thing, and many of us have experienced it to some degree.

How does this happen?

Chanticleer’s problem was both his pride and his inability to embrace solitude in the right manner. I’ll explain this in more detail momentarily.

Despair in Our Daily Lives

Lest you think this kind of thing happens only in novels, let me illustrate what it looks like in our daily lives: imagine you awake ready to face the day, and then you encounter a stray word from someone, and already your foundation of happiness begins to crumble; this happens again; and then it seems like everyone you encounter happens to meet you at the worst moment of their day; and you become the bearer of all that negative energy.

Soon, any remnant of joy you had in the morning is completely gone. You keep hammering away at the day, forcing yourself to do the next right thing. But by the end of the day, you’re worn down, and even the comforting moral support of those who love you most feels like a knife.

Solitude: The Remedy to Despair

What is needed in this moment?

Not another person’s love.

No, what you need is to go to a quiet space, descend into your heart, and try to reconcile the noise and insanity of your thoughts with the stillness of your heart. Once you enter that stillness, you’re able to re-enter communal life with equanimity and even joy. This is exactly what Chanticleer could not do because his heart and his mind were too proud and were buzzing with the battle ahead.

In his wonderful book, Digital Minimalism, Cal Newport includes an anecdote about Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln used to go and visit a small, secluded cottage in the middle of Washington D.C. He would go there for hours, even days–in the middle of the Civil War! Imagine that. He would be completely incommunicado. No one could reach him. He did that because the solitude of that quiet, comforting, beautiful place was the only space in which he could enter the proper thought process to make the necessary decisions to fight the bloodiest war on American soil.

Again, the secret is solitude. Some people call it stillness.

This idea is being preached by many productivity experts. Entire philosophies of work culture are being developed around this idea.

This is what we know: whether we like it or not, we absolutely need either a physical place to go to that is quiet or else a quiet state of being that we can manufacture through intense focus. In other words, we need to be alone with our own thoughts. Why? If we stay in that state of stillness long enough, our brains are able to leave their everyday realities and begin to make strange, unusual connections.

We need to become comfortable with boredom. We need to seek stillness. We need to wait for inspiration to happen.

The Fatal Flaw in the Wrong Kind of Solitude

But guess what?

All these systems have a fatal flaw.

This inspiration that is supposed to come, these connections our brain is supposed to make–where do they come from? Do they come just from the information and experiences we already house within ourselves? The experts say yes.

But here’s the problem: what if we are not the kind of people who have yet developed the practice of filling ourselves with the right kind of stimuli/information/reading/conversation with people who are wiser and better than we are? Then what?

Well, what happens is that we still get the elation of synthesis. Our brains still manufacture insight based on unexpected connections. But these connections might not be all that substantial if we look at them objectively.

When I was in my mid-twenties, I was going through a crisis of personal, professional, and intellectual life. I decided to go live at Valaam Monastery on a frozen island in the middle of Northern Russia. And yes, there was a moment of synthesis, and I remember it as one of the most brilliant and elated moments of my life. But recently, I went back and thought about what it was that I had actually figured out while at Valaam.

And what I figured out was the same level of insight that I have on a weekly basis now. It wasn’t a big moment of anything. It was just me figuring out a tiny bit about my life. Of course, I was very young, and I was emotionally immature (as many men in our time unfortunately are), despite the fact that I was very well-read. So while the insight I got from solitude felt great, it was not advanced.

What I’m getting at is that solitude is necessary, but if you skip to solitude without having found a mentor first, then the insights you get from solitude will always be limited. You will think you’ve come up with incredibly brilliant things, but you will not know how little it is that you actually know.

How do we overcome this? Simply by reading more? No. When I was at Valaam, I had read extensively thanks to my upbringing. And still, my insights were limited. That’s because my solitude was not a synthesis with anyone other than myself.

This is also why Aragorn does a strange thing in response to his coming into his kingship. He embraces an advanced form of solitude. A solitude that went so far as to embrace a kind of exile from his own self:

He went in many guises, and won renown under many names. He rode in the host of the Rohirrim, and fought for the Lord of Godnor by land and by sea; and then in the hour of victory he passed out of the knowledge of the men of the West, and alone far into the East...”

This kind of self-abnegation, both in ourselves and in our heroes, can lead to tremendous insight in solitude. But there’s an even deeper way of embracing solitude that can lead to more profound transformations.

Solitude as Synthesis with the Divine

In “The Red Flower,” the Russian version of Beauty and the Beast, we see something very interesting happen with solitude. In this version of the story, the beast is not cursed for being shallow, petty, and evil, as he is in the American movie. Rather, he is punished because a sorceress didn’t like his father. And so he was stolen from the cradle and raised by a witch who hated him and cursed him to look like a beast, telling him that he would remain a beast until somebody could love him in his bestial form.

Listen to my retelling of “The Red Flower” here:

0:00 -20:40

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What’s so amazing about fairy tales is that we’re given gaps we have to fill with our own imagination. And so it is with this tale: we are invited to wonder how it is that somebody who was plucked out of his cradle, cursed by someone who hated him, and settled in the middle of a dark and distant forest with nothing to give him internal meaning could create a place so beautiful. (In the Russian version, the beast’s home is not manufactured beauty: it is not fancy furniture or Rococo decor or manicured grounds; it is a profusion of natural beauty that manifests as a perfect garden. The crown of this beauty is a flower that grows of its own accord, without cultivation.)

I think this is a vivid image of the fact that the beast was able to embrace a solitude in which he gleaned insight and meaning through participation with a higher power. We don’t get any glimpse of this higher power in the story, but it’s the only possible answer because the beast is an extremely virtuous character. (Again, the beast in the Russian version is not at all similar to the beast in the American version!)

This is why having a mentor is so important. The only good solitude is when you descend deep into the thorny wilderness of your own heart, face it bravely, and have the help of your mentor to navigate what you find there. Who was the beast’s mentor? It’s a mystery, but it’s certain he had one.

Find a Mentor to Find a Self Worth Encountering

There are some wonderful strategies on how to ensure your solitude isn’t solipsistic. Many of the experts who tell us to embrace solitude talk about encountering your deep self through meditation. But what if your self is not yet worth encountering? You need an encounter with the other. What sort of other are you going to encounter? That’s where the mentor comes in, and that’s why you need to choose your mentor carefully.

Like Aragon, we (and our heroes) must “explore the hearts of Men, both evil and good, uncovering the plots and devices of the servants of Sauron”.

Next time, we’ll dive deeper into Aragorn’s solitary journeying, learning not only how best to write a layered and inspiring hero, but how to deepen our own encounter with the process of creativity and writing. It’s a tough next step: we have to engage with ideas he hate.

But more on that next time.