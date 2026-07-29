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Ann M. O'Donnell's avatar
Ann M. O'Donnell
Jul 30

It's like you're reading my drafts! I've been re-working my knight-mentor for a month and he wasn't working the way I wanted. I also have a crazy hermit with too small a role, so I'm going to play with him instead. Thanks for the advice!

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Kelley
Jul 30

This is great!

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