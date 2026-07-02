Writing Mentorship

Let Me Help You:

Cultivate the lifestyle of a writer

Refine your craft

Get your stories to your readers

The Story Hearth

What if there was a way to integrate writing with life itself? What if writing wasn’t just one more demand to juggle in an already overwhelming schedule, but a way of life that grows from and enriches your relationships, your work, and your spiritual life?

I believe that writing is not a matter of finding the right productivity hack to churn out more content while ignoring the inevitable burnout, a burnout that not only makes your life miserable but also saps your writing of all human feeling.

Writing is first and foremost a way of being, a habit of living. Good writing, the kind that penetrates and transforms hearts, can only spring from deep personal transformation. Cultivating a lifestyle that facilitates creativity–-as well as offering accountability, community, and instruction-–is what we explore in my online writing community, The Story Hearth.

What Members Are Saying

“I joined the Story Hearth because I knew that Nicholas Kotar’s webinars… and interviews with working authors would be worth more than the price of admission. What I didn’t know was how invaluable the community would be to my work. I am a more focused and more productive writer today because of the weekly accountability posts, the group writing sessions, and the encouragement that comes from working alongside the writers of the Story Hearth community.” ~ Michael Hudson

If this resonates with you, I invite you to join us at The Story Hearth for a two-week free trial:

Join the Story Hearth

Get Published and Get Paid

So you’ve written a book. Now what? Do you self-publish or find an agent? What does branding and marketing look like, and how do you navigate issues of copyright and intellectual property?

These days, getting a traditional publishing deal can feel like trying to jam your foot through the door when you don’t even know the building’s location (or trying to find out you need to stand by the grey stone when the thrush knocks and the setting sun with the last light of Durin’s Day shines upon the key-hole… all without Elrond to read moon letters for you). Whereas, with self-publishing, there’s an overwhelming slush of advice on how to write/edit/design/format/market/sell/etc… advice that can leave you overwhelmed and confused.

That’s why I created a year-long author-publisher masterclass comparing traditional publishing and indie publishing. You’ll also get my advice, as someone whose 15 books have sold over 50,000 copies and grossed over $250,000, on how to get published and make money without losing your soul. Learn more about the masterclass below, or start with my free webinar on today’s publishing landscape.

What My Students Are Saying

“The best investment I ever made as an author.

Nicholas Kotar’s MasterClass changed everything for me. Before joining, I had studied all the gurus, then self-published my debut novel, and after doing all I knew to do, found myself burnt out, with very little to show for it. I continued writing, but had no vision for the future of my author vocation or business.

Now, however, through Nicholas’s insights and the engagements in class, I’m well on my way to a thriving creative lifestyle, and I have a concrete plan for the success of my book series.

Nicholas’s MasterClass has been the best investment I ever made as an author.” ~ Catherine G.

Learn More